Everything Blockchain (OTC: EBZT) Launches CloverMint AI Platform, Entering the Trillion-Dollar Stablecoin Market

Jacksonville, Florida, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT), a public company developing intelligent financial technology for digital assets, today unveiled CloverMint, its new AI-powered finance platform that makes money move smarter, with the beta release to follow. The rollout marks a turning point for the company as it brings artificial intelligence directly into income generation. This launch represents a major step in Everything Blockchain’s strategy to build the foundation of a digital bank powered by AI. Early users can now access the live platform and join the beta waitlist at CloverMint.io.

CloverMint represents a strategic step toward Everything Blockchain’s long-term vision of building a digital banking system that automates how money earns yield. The platform positions EBZT inside the stablecoin ecosystem, which ended 2024 at roughly $210 billion in market value with about $26.1 trillion in transaction volume, and has grown to around $250 billion in 2025. Leading institutions now project substantial expansion. J.P. Morgan Global Research forecasts the stablecoin market reaching $500–750 billion in the coming years, with a high-end scenario approaching $2 trillion, while McKinsey & Company notes industry projections that could reach $2 trillion by 2028.

If CloverMint were to capture just one-tenth of one percent of a one-trillion-dollar stablecoin market, it could manage about $1 billion in assets. At an illustrative 8–20 percent annualized yield on managed stablecoin volume, that equates to roughly $80–200 million in gross annual yield flowing through the platform. Assuming a 20 percent platform take rate, EBZT’s potential annual revenue could range between $16–40 million under this scenario. These figures are illustrative and based on public estimates from McKinsey, J.P. Morgan, and BCG.

Steven Maik, President of Everything Blockchain, said the launch marks the beginning of a new phase for both the company and the broader market.

“CloverMint is our bridge between traditional investors and the next wave of AI finance. We are building technology that lets capital work by itself, earning yield every second of the day. The stablecoin market is growing faster than anyone expected, and we intend for EBZT to be one of the few public companies positioned to capture that upside.”

For investors, CloverMint places EBZT in a trillion-dollar market expanding faster than traditional banking or fintech. Even a small share of that market could translate into tens of millions in annual revenue and a growing balance sheet of on-chain assets. An early-mover advantage few public companies have.



The company confirmed that when the CloverMint beta launches, early users will be eligible to join a points program modeled after Hyperliquid’s successful campaign. Participants will earn points through real platform usage, such as providing liquidity and testing new features, which can later convert into future CloverMint tokens. The program encourages active engagement, rewards early participation, and demonstrates the company’s focus on community ownership and fair distribution. By giving users the opportunity to earn rewards before the official token launch, EBZT aims to build an early, active user base and align platform growth with long-term shareholder value.

As part of its broader restructuring to strengthen shareholder alignment, two major investors recently canceled approximately 6.5 million common shares, reducing total outstanding shares to 26,837,575, down from 33 million at the beginning of the year. The company is also in discussions with another large shareholder to further improve its capital structure.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) is a publicly traded company developing the intelligence layer of money. The company builds AI-driven trading infrastructure that analyzes blockchain data, identifies high-quality yield opportunities, and powers market-neutral strategies for institutional and retail participants. Its flagship platform, CloverMint, will bring automated, risk-managed digital income generation to a global audience.

For more information, visit www.everythingblockchain.io

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the development, performance, or expected results of products, models, or strategies described herein; the company’s future business plans, objectives, or prospects; and any anticipated financial, operational, or market outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in market conditions, volatility in digital-asset prices, regulatory developments, technology performance, the availability of financing, and other factors described in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or OTC Markets disclosures.

Any references in this release to model results, backtested data, or theoretical performance (including any percentages or annualized returns) are illustrative only, are not based on actual trading, and should not be regarded as indicative of future performance or results. Past or modeled performance does not guarantee future outcomes, and all investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

Everything Blockchain Inc. undertakes no obligation to update, revise, or publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements or performance examples to reflect future events, circumstances, or actual results except as required by law.



