GEN Korean BBQ Expands Ready-to-Cook Line to 600 Grocery Stores With the Addition of 300 Safeway Grocery Stores

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN, the innovative leader in Korean BBQ dining and ready-to-cook meal consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) solutions, proudly announces another major expansion of its grocery retail footprint through a new partnership with 300 Safeway stores, in addition to the 300 Pavilions, Albertsons, and Vons stores announced earlier this week.

The company’s popular Ready-to-Cook Meats line, which launched just last month, will now be available in over 300 Safeway stores, bringing the total retail distribution to 600 grocery stores across California and Hawaii.

“We are excited that within a week, we were able to secure a total of 600 stores which will be fully in place by the end of November 2025,” said David Kim, Chairman and CEO of GEN. “This rapid expansion highlights both the incredible consumer demand for authentic Korean BBQ and the effectiveness of our growth strategy and scaling new products quickly and efficiently.”

For more information or to find a GEN Korean BBQ near you, visit:

www.genkoreanbbq.com/locations



About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

​​GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to 57 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, visit GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas V. Croal

1-562-356-9929

investor@genbbqoffice.com