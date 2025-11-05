GEN Restaurant Group to Hold Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET

CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (“GEN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GENK), owner of GEN Korean BBQ, a fast-growing casual dining concept with an extensive menu and signature “grill at your table” experience, will hold a conference call on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Kim and Chief Financial Officer Tom Croal will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738

International dial-in number: 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 38022

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please call 1-888-562-0262, press 1, prompt 1.

The conference call will be broadcast live via webcast here and available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.genkoreanbbq.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Friday, November 14, 2025.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 1138022

About GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

GEN Korean BBQ is one of the largest Asian casual dining restaurant concepts in the United States. Founded in 2011 by two Korean immigrants in Los Angeles, the brand has now grown to over 57 company-owned locations where guests serve as their own chefs, preparing meals on embedded grills in the center of each table. The extensive menu consists of traditional Korean and Korean-American food, including high-quality meats, poultry, seafood and mixed vegetables. With its unique culinary experience alongside its modern décor and lively atmosphere, GEN Korean BBQ delivers an engaging and interactive dining experience that appeals to a vast segment of the population. For more information, GenKoreanBBQ.com and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas V. Croal

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc.

1-562-365-2089

Investor@genbbqoffice.com