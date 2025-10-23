TRWD Makes Progress Modernizing and Consolidating a $10 Billion Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTC: TRWD) announced today continued progress in its strategy to modernize and consolidate one of America’s most fragmented and overlooked markets, a sector estimated to exceed $10 billion annually.



For decades, this entertainment industry has operated in silos under aging ownership, outdated management models, and limited access to capital. Thousands of privately held venues across the U.S. remain undermarketed, underperforming, and undervalued, representing a massive opportunity for structured consolidation and modernization.



A Fragmented Industry Ripe for Transformation

The market’s fragmentation has created ideal conditions for a public platform like TRWD to lead consolidation. Many operators today are reaching retirement age, running businesses focused on short-term cash flow rather than scalable operations or guest experience. Meanwhile, the sector’s lack of modern accounting, marketing, and reporting systems has limited its ability to attract institutional investment or national branding.



Through its adult hospitality and entertainment division, TRWD is addressing these inefficiencies head-on with a disciplined acquisition and brand development model built around three core principles:

- Rebuild: Acquire underperforming, outdated venues and upgrade operations with new systems, design, and management.

- Rebrand: Transform properties under unified, recognizable brands that emphasize experience, professionalism, and long-term value.

- Relaunch: Reopen with cohesive branding, improved customer experience, and performance-based oversight.

Proven Execution: From One Location to a National Platform

The Company’s strategy is already producing results through its partnership with Peppermint Hippo, one of the fastest-growing names in adult hospitality and entertainment. What began as a single location in Toledo, Ohio has expanded into a nationwide network of 10+ venues, including new concepts such as Las Toxícas. Each property follows the same proven model — Rebuild, Rebrand, Relaunch — turning previously underperforming assets into premium, modernized destinations.



However, TRWD’s path to 100 clubs nationwide is not limited to fixing up legacy venues. The Company’s broader strategy includes acquiring and rolling up other successful brands under the TRWD umbrella to form a true multi-brand conglomerate in the adult hospitality and entertainment industry. By aligning complementary brands and operational structures, TRWD aims to reach scale faster, diversify revenue streams, and build a sustainable, vertically integrated platform that serves multiple market tiers.



With approximately 3,000 venues nationwide still independently owned, TRWD’s scalable roll-up strategy offers investors early exposure to a market ready for modernization and institutional growth.



Momentum and Recent Developments

TRWD continues to make meaningful progress as the second publicly traded company operating in this industry, following the path established by RCI Hospitality Holdings. The Company recently announced coverage from BizTrendWatch, a next-generation media platform, which featured an exclusive interview with Peppermint Hippo founder and TRWD Director Alan Chang. The upcoming coverage will provide national visibility into TRWD’s mission and the market opportunity ahead utilizing traditional and digital forms of media including television, social media, streaming platforms, podcasts, and content syndication across financial and lifestyle outlets.



TRWD has also initiated its licensing review process as part of the integration framework with Peppermint Hippo and is now in active discussions with institutional lenders to support its expansion and acquisition roadmap. These steps, combined with the ongoing financial review, position the Company for upcoming milestones related to audit completion, uplisting eligibility, and additional brand acquisitions designed to accelerate TRWD’s nationwide roll-up strategy.



Watch the Alan Chang Interview Here - https://youtu.be/7LtNFT0OTpw

Discover how we will grow to 100+ locations - https://youtu.be/3vc61DNMgso

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising brands in adult nightlife. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021, the only gentlemen’s club on the Strip, cemented its reputation as an industry leader.



Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Toxícas operate 10 clubs nationwide, 8 proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location offers a Mini-Vegas experience through lavish design, elite entertainment, and upscale hospitality. Visit ThePeppermintHippo.com for more information.



About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into adult hospitality with Peppermint Hippo, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value.



The Company’s acquisition strategy emphasizes transparency, operational efficiency, and the development of recession-resistant holdings across multiple sectors.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding TRWD’s acquisition strategy, operational plans, growth prospects, and financial objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include market conditions, regulatory requirements, and the Company’s ability to execute its business plan. TRWD disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.



