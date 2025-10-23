Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results

-New Home Deliveries of 1,217-
-Home Sales Revenue of $817.3 Million-
-Repurchased $51 Million of Common Stock-
-Amended Credit Facility to Increase Term Loan by $200 Million and Include Extended Maturity Options-
-Homebuilding Debt-to-Capital Ratio of 25.1%-

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Results and Operational Data for Third Quarter 2025 and Comparisons to Third Quarter 2024

  • Net income available to common stockholders was $56.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $111.8 million, or $1.18 per diluted share. Excluding inventory-related charges of $8.3 million, our net income available to common stockholders was $62.2 million*, or $0.71* per diluted share.
  • Home sales revenue of $817.3 million compared to $1.1 billion
    • New home deliveries of 1,217 homes compared to 1,619 homes
    • Average sales price of homes delivered of $672,000 compared to $688,000
  • Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 20.6% compared to 23.3%. Excluding an inventory-related charge of $8.3 million, our homebuilding gross margin percentage was 21.6%*.
    • Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 24.7%*
  • SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue of 12.9% compared to 10.8%
  • Net new home orders of 995 compared to 1,252
  • Active selling communities averaged 152.0 compared to 150.0
    • Net new home orders per average selling community were 6.5 orders (2.2 monthly) compared to 8.3 orders (2.8 monthly)
    • Cancellation rate of 12% compared to 10%
  • Backlog units at quarter end of 1,298 homes compared to 2,325
    • Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.0 billion compared to $1.7 billion
    • Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $781,000 compared to $745,000
  • Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 25.1% and 8.7%*, respectively, as of September 30, 2025
  • Repurchased 1,516,766 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $33.58 for an aggregate dollar amount of $50.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2025
  • Increased term loan facility from $250 million to $450 million
  • Ended the third quarter of 2025 with total liquidity of $1.6 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $792.0 million and $791.0 million of availability under our revolving credit facility

“Tri Pointe once again exceeded the high end of our delivery range, closing 1,217 homes at an average sales price of $672,000, and generating $817.3 million in home sales revenue for the third quarter,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “Our team delivered these results through disciplined execution and focus amid continued softness in housing demand. We maintained a tight focus on cost control, managed our starts and land pipeline prudently, and deployed targeted incentives to support conversion. Our adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 21.6%*, adjusted net income of $62.2 million*, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.71*, in each case adjusted only to exclude inventory related charges of $8.3 million, demonstrate the strength and adaptability of our business model, enabling us to deliver solid results even amid a soft housing market.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “Turning to the broader housing environment, long-term fundamentals remain strong, supported by demographic tailwinds, generational demand, and the continued aspiration for homeownership. While near-term conditions remain challenging, these structural drivers give us confidence in the durability of housing demand and Tri Pointe’s strong positioning. Our balance sheet strength, including $1.6 billion of liquidity and a net homebuilding debt-to-net capital ratio of 8.7%*, provides flexibility to invest in growth opportunities and return capital to stockholders through continued share repurchases. With an experienced team, a strong financial foundation, and a well-established brand, we remain well positioned to drive sustainable growth and create lasting value for our shareholders.”

“Our operating strategy, built on maintaining price discipline, strategic capital deployment, and customer satisfaction, has allowed us to navigate third quarter market conditions while positioning the company for lasting success," said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “One of our core strategies is to invest in well-located, core land positions and build premium lifestyle communities close to employment centers, high-performing schools, and key amenities. This is reflected in our excellent land pipeline that positions us for meaningful community count growth in 2026 and future years. Additionally, we continued to expand our geographic presence in Utah, Florida, and the Coastal Carolinas, directing capital selectively into high potential markets with strong fundamentals. As the market continues to evolve, we have maintained pricing discipline while focusing on cost control, efficiency, and a balanced operating model to enhance quality and customer satisfaction. With this disciplined and deliberate approach, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable performance and value for our shareholders.”

*See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
  

Outlook

For the fourth quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,200 and 1,400 homes at an average sales price between $690,000 and $700,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 19.5% to 20.5% for the fourth quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 10.5% to 11.5%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the fourth quarter to be approximately 27.0%.

For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 4,800 and 5,000 homes at an average sales price of approximately $680,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be approximately 21.8%, excluding $19.3 million of inventory-related charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Finally, the Company expects SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue to be approximately 12.5%, and its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 27.0%.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com. Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13756161. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four consecutive years, and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024  Change % Change  2025   2024  Change % Change
Operating Data:(unaudited)
Home sales revenue$817,298  $1,113,681  $(296,383) (26.6)% $2,417,916  $3,165,042  $(747,126) (23.6)%
Homebuilding gross margin$168,103  $259,182  $(91,079) (35.1)% $523,818  $737,558  $(213,740) (29.0)%
Homebuilding gross margin % 20.6%  23.3%  (2.7)%     21.7%  23.3%  (1.6)%   
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 24.7%  26.8%  (2.1)%     25.7%  26.8%  (1.1)%   
SG&A expense$105,193  $120,478  $(15,285) (12.7)% $316,784  $346,581  $(29,797) (8.6)%
SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue 12.9%  10.8%  2.1%     13.1%  11.0%  2.1%   
Net income available to common stockholders$56,144  $111,759  $(55,615) (49.8)% $180,928  $328,816  $(147,888) (45.0)%
Adjusted EBITDA*$125,796  $208,639  $(82,843) (39.7)% $390,816  $600,530  $(209,714) (34.9)%
Interest incurred$19,953  $25,253  $(5,300) (21.0)% $61,646  $91,787  $(30,141) (32.8)%
Interest in cost of home sales$24,499  $37,687  $(13,188) (35.0)% $73,112  $107,330  $(34,218) (31.9)%
                  
Other Data:                 
Net new home orders 995   1,252   (257) (20.5)%  3,364   4,717   (1,353) (28.7)%
New homes delivered 1,217   1,619   (402) (24.8)%  3,583   4,712   (1,129) (24.0)%
Average sales price of homes delivered$672  $688  $(16) (2.3)% $675  $672  $3  0.4%
Cancellation rate 12%  10%  2%     12%  8%  4%  
Average selling communities 152.0   150.0   2.0  1.3%  149.1   151.6   (2.5) (1.6)%
Selling communities at end of period 155   148   7  4.7%        
Backlog (estimated dollar value)$1,013,544  $1,731,590  $(718,046) (41.5)%        
Backlog (homes) 1,298   2,325   (1,027) (44.2)%        
Average sales price in backlog$781  $745  $36  4.8%        
                
 September 30, December 31,            
  2025   2024  Change % Change        
Balance Sheet Data:(unaudited)              
Cash and cash equivalents$791,961  $970,045  $(178,084) (18.4)%        
Real estate inventories$3,371,593  $3,153,459  $218,134  6.9%        
Lots owned or controlled 32,738   36,490   (3,752) (10.3)%        
Homes under construction (1) 2,101   2,386   (285) (11.9)%        
Homes completed, unsold 527   464   63  13.6%        
Total homebuilding debt$1,106,754  $917,504  $189,250  20.6%        
Stockholders’ equity$3,301,934  $3,335,710  $(33,776) (1.0)%        
Book capitalization$4,408,688  $4,253,214  $155,474  3.7%        
Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital 25.1%  21.6%  3.5%          
Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital* 8.7%  (1.6)%  10.3%          

__________

(1)Homes under construction included 27 and 43 models as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
*See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
  


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 September 30, December 31,
 2025
 2024
Assets(unaudited)  
Cash and cash equivalents$791,961 $970,045
Receivables 150,522  111,613
Real estate inventories 3,371,593  3,153,459
Investments in unconsolidated entities 190,898  173,924
Mortgage loans held for sale 78,405  115,001
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 156,603  156,603
Deferred tax assets, net 45,975  45,975
Other assets 202,654  164,495
Total assets$4,988,611 $4,891,115
    
Liabilities   
Accounts payable$72,338 $68,228
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 436,397  465,563
Loans payable 459,437  270,970
Senior notes 647,317  646,534
Mortgage repurchase facilities 71,089  104,098
Total liabilities 1,686,578  1,555,393
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Equity   
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively   
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 85,990,320 and 92,451,729 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 860  925
Additional paid-in capital   
Retained earnings 3,301,074  3,334,785
Total stockholders’ equity 3,301,934  3,335,710
Noncontrolling interests 99  12
Total equity 3,302,033  3,335,722
Total liabilities and equity$4,988,611 $4,891,115


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Homebuilding:       
Home sales revenue$817,298  $1,113,681  $2,417,916  $3,165,042 
Land and lot sales revenue 18,768   12,552   23,953   23,780 
Other operations revenue 805   790   2,439   2,359 
Total revenues 836,871   1,127,023   2,444,308   3,191,181 
Cost of home sales 649,195   854,499   1,894,098   2,427,484 
Cost of land and lot sales 16,844   11,986   21,838   21,584 
Other operations expense 794   765   2,381   2,295 
Sales and marketing 48,490   53,744   141,603   160,772 
General and administrative 56,703   66,734   175,181   185,809 
Homebuilding income from operations 64,845   139,295   209,207   393,237 
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 1,309   227   2,275   383 
Other income, net 6,581   6,658   22,884   31,818 
Homebuilding income before income taxes 72,735   146,180   234,366   425,438 
Financial Services:       
Revenues 17,858   17,650   53,762   47,818 
Expenses 13,730   12,283   40,405   31,900 
Financial services income before income taxes 4,128   5,367   13,357   15,918 
Income before income taxes 76,863   151,547   247,723   441,356 
Provision for income taxes (20,753)  (39,788)  (66,886)  (112,599)
Net income 56,110   111,759   180,837   328,757 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 34      91   59 
Net income available to common stockholders$56,144  $111,759  $180,928  $328,816 
Earnings per share       
Basic$0.65  $1.19  $2.03  $3.49 
Diluted$0.64  $1.18  $2.02  $3.46 
Weighted average shares outstanding       
Basic 86,923,796   93,600,678   89,141,782   94,294,800 
Diluted 87,557,896   94,640,211   89,606,037   95,081,173 


 
MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price		 New
Homes
Delivered		 Average
Sales
Price
Arizona118 $821 95 $743 409 $787 372 $728
California333  708 620  765 966  717 1,607  765
Nevada99  614 133  579 223  599 363  633
Washington71  1,103 70  880 184  1,058 197  884
West total621  760 918  744 1,782  753 2,539  750
Colorado27  676 38  719 95  656 133  708
Texas367  526 417  550 1,157  538 1,332  552
Central total394  536 455  564 1,252  547 1,465  566
Carolinas(1)122  475 144  498 327  495 526  483
Washington D.C. Area(2)80  955 102  1,002 222  1,032 182  973
East total202  665 246  707 549  712 708  609
  Total1,217 $672 1,619 $688 3,583 $675 4,712 $672
                
 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities		 Net New
Home
Orders		 Average
Selling
Communities
Arizona81  14.5 126  15.0 288  15.0 464  14.0
California299  40.3 418  43.4 961  38.3 1,607  44.1
Nevada68  10.0 71  8.0 243  10.0 343  8.6
Washington40  6.0 52  5.3 163  5.5 236  5.6
West total488  70.8 667  71.7 1,655  68.8 2,650  72.3
Colorado23  9.0 32  10.8 92  9.6 104  10.7
Texas296  49.8 372  50.0 1,063  50.4 1,296  51.5
Utah3  0.4    3  0.2   
Central total322  59.2 404  60.8 1,158  60.2 1,400  62.2
Carolinas(1)121  16.2 105  10.0 336  13.2 414  10.7
Washington D.C. Area(2)64  5.8 76  7.5 215  6.9 253  6.4
East total185  22.0 181  17.5 551  20.1 667  17.1
  Total995  152.0 1,252  150.0 3,364  149.1 4,717  151.6


(1)Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2)Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
  

 

MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
 
 As of September 30, 2025 As of September 30, 2024
 Backlog
Units		 Backlog
Dollar
Value		 Average
Sales
Price		 Backlog
Units		 Backlog
Dollar
Value		 Average
Sales
Price
Arizona184 $142,353 $774 351 $271,255 $773
California336  231,375  689 698  549,851  788
Nevada81  71,006  877 111  62,969  567
Washington79  124,147  1,571 129  133,547  1,035
West total680  568,881  837 1,289  1,017,622  789
Colorado12  8,799  733 19  13,654  719
Texas363  219,206  604 670  396,253  591
Utah3  3,071  1,024     
Central total378  231,076  611 689  409,907  595
Carolinas(1)96  46,559  485 170  96,330  567
Washington D.C. Area(2)144  167,028  1,160 177  207,731  1,174
East total240  213,587  890 347  304,061  876
  Total1,298 $1,013,544 $781 2,325 $1,731,590 $745
            
 September 30, December 31,        
 2025 2024
        
Lots Owned or Controlled:           
Arizona2,010  2,099        
California9,448  10,291        
Nevada1,106  1,437        
Washington451  597        
West total13,015  14,424        
Colorado1,097  1,561        
Texas11,746  12,711        
Utah527  1,006        
Central total13,370  15,278        
Carolinas(1)3,936  5,004        
Florida582  252        
Washington D.C. Area(2)1,835  1,532        
East total6,353  6,788        
Total32,738  36,490        
            
 September 30, December 31,        
 2025 2024
        
Lots by Ownership Type:           
Lots owned16,044  16,609        
Lots controlled (3)16,694  19,881        
Total32,738  36,490        


(1)Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina.
(2)Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
(3)As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled for Central include 5,483 and 5,816 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include zero and 14 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.
  

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES 
(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

 Three Months Ended September 30,
  2025  %  2024  %
 (dollars in thousands)
Home sales revenue$817,298  100.0% $1,113,681  100.0%
Cost of home sales 649,195  79.4%  854,499  76.7%
Homebuilding gross margin 168,103  20.6%  259,182  23.3%
Add:  interest in cost of home sales 24,499  3.0%  37,687  3.4%
Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments 9,244  1.1%  1,074  0.1%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin$201,846  24.7% $297,943  26.8%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 20.6%    23.3%  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 24.7%    26.8%  


 Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025  %  2024  %
Home sales revenue$2,417,916  100.0% $3,165,042  100.0%
Cost of home sales 1,894,098  78.3%  2,427,484  76.7%
Homebuilding gross margin 523,818  21.7%  737,558  23.3%
Add:  interest in cost of home sales 73,112  3.0%  107,330  3.4%
Add:  impairments and lot option abandonments 23,413  1.0%  2,444  0.1%
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin(1)$620,343  25.7% $847,332  26.8%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 21.7%    23.3%  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage(1) 25.7%    26.8%  
        

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
Loans payable$459,437  $270,970 
Senior notes 647,317   646,534 
Mortgage repurchase facilities 71,089   104,098 
Total debt 1,177,843   1,021,602 
Less: mortgage repurchase facilities (71,089)  (104,098)
Total homebuilding debt 1,106,754   917,504 
Stockholders’ equity 3,301,934   3,335,710 
Total capital$4,408,688  $4,253,214 
Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1) 25.1%  21.6%
    
Total homebuilding debt$1,106,754  $917,504 
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (791,961)  (970,045)
Net homebuilding debt 314,793   (52,541)
Stockholders’ equity 3,301,934   3,335,710 
Net capital$3,616,727  $3,283,169 
Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2) 8.7%  (1.6)%

__________

(1)The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.
(2)The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.
  

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments to homebuilding gross margin, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, net income available to common stockholders and earnings per share (diluted). We believe reflecting these adjustments is useful to investors in understanding our recurring operations by eliminating the effects of certain non-routine events, and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other homebuilders to the extent they provide similar information.

 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
 As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted
Gross Margin Reconciliation(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Home sales revenue$817,298  $  $817,298  $2,417,916  $  $2,417,916 
Cost of home sales 649,195   (8,306)(1) 640,889   1,894,098   (19,306)(1) 1,874,792 
Homebuilding gross margin$168,103  $8,306  $176,409  $523,818  $19,306  $543,124 
Homebuilding gross margin percentage 20.6%  1.0%  21.6%  21.7%  0.8%  22.5%
            
Income Reconciliation           
Income before income taxes$76,863  $8,306 (1)$85,169  $247,723  $19,306 (1)$267,029 
Provision for income taxes (20,753)  (2,243)(2) (22,996)  (66,886)  (5,213)(2) (72,099)
Net income 56,110   6,063   62,173   180,837   14,093   194,930 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 34      34   91      91 
Net income available to common stockholders$56,144  $6,063  $62,207  $180,928  $14,093  $195,021 
Earnings per share           
Diluted$0.64  $0.07  $0.71  $2.02  $0.16  $2.18 
Weighted average shares outstanding           
Diluted 87,557,896     87,557,896   89,606,037     89,606,037 
            
Effective tax rate 27.0%    27.0%  27.0%    27.0%

__________

(1)Comprises inventory impairment charges
(2)Comprises the impact on provision for income taxes related to the inventory impairment charge described in footnote (1).
  

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (in thousands)
Net income available to common stockholders$56,144  $111,759  $180,928  $328,816 
Interest expense:       
Interest incurred 19,953   25,253   61,646   91,787 
Interest capitalized (19,953)  (25,253)  (61,646)  (91,787)
Amortization of interest in cost of sales 24,839   38,762   73,570   108,772 
Provision for income taxes 20,753   39,788   66,886   112,599 
Depreciation and amortization 7,508   8,548   22,552   23,572 
EBITDA 109,244   198,857   343,936   573,759 
Amortization of stock-based compensation 7,308   8,708   23,467   24,327 
Impairments and lot option abandonments 9,244   1,074   23,413   2,444 
Adjusted EBITDA$125,796  $208,639  $390,816  $600,530 



