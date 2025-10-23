Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2025 Third Quarter Results

-New Home Deliveries of 1,217-

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:TPH) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Results and Operational Data for Third Quarter 2025 and Comparisons to Third Quarter 2024

Net income available to common stockholders was $56.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $111.8 million, or $1.18 per diluted share. Excluding inventory-related charges of $8.3 million, our net income available to common stockholders was $62.2 million*, or $0.71* per diluted share.

Home sales revenue of $817.3 million compared to $1.1 billion New home deliveries of 1,217 homes compared to 1,619 homes Average sales price of homes delivered of $672,000 compared to $688,000

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 20.6% compared to 23.3%. Excluding an inventory-related charge of $8.3 million, our homebuilding gross margin percentage was 21.6%*. Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 24.7%*

SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue of 12.9% compared to 10.8%

Net new home orders of 995 compared to 1,252

Active selling communities averaged 152.0 compared to 150.0 Net new home orders per average selling community were 6.5 orders (2.2 monthly) compared to 8.3 orders (2.8 monthly) Cancellation rate of 12% compared to 10%

Backlog units at quarter end of 1,298 homes compared to 2,325 Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $1.0 billion compared to $1.7 billion Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $781,000 compared to $745,000

Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 25.1% and 8.7%*, respectively, as of September 30, 2025

Repurchased 1,516,766 shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $33.58 for an aggregate dollar amount of $50.9 million in the three months ended September 30, 2025

Increased term loan facility from $250 million to $450 million

Ended the third quarter of 2025 with total liquidity of $1.6 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $792.0 million and $791.0 million of availability under our revolving credit facility

“Tri Pointe once again exceeded the high end of our delivery range, closing 1,217 homes at an average sales price of $672,000, and generating $817.3 million in home sales revenue for the third quarter,” said Doug Bauer, Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer. “Our team delivered these results through disciplined execution and focus amid continued softness in housing demand. We maintained a tight focus on cost control, managed our starts and land pipeline prudently, and deployed targeted incentives to support conversion. Our adjusted homebuilding gross margin of 21.6%*, adjusted net income of $62.2 million*, and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.71*, in each case adjusted only to exclude inventory related charges of $8.3 million, demonstrate the strength and adaptability of our business model, enabling us to deliver solid results even amid a soft housing market.”

Mr. Bauer continued, “Turning to the broader housing environment, long-term fundamentals remain strong, supported by demographic tailwinds, generational demand, and the continued aspiration for homeownership. While near-term conditions remain challenging, these structural drivers give us confidence in the durability of housing demand and Tri Pointe’s strong positioning. Our balance sheet strength, including $1.6 billion of liquidity and a net homebuilding debt-to-net capital ratio of 8.7%*, provides flexibility to invest in growth opportunities and return capital to stockholders through continued share repurchases. With an experienced team, a strong financial foundation, and a well-established brand, we remain well positioned to drive sustainable growth and create lasting value for our shareholders.”

“Our operating strategy, built on maintaining price discipline, strategic capital deployment, and customer satisfaction, has allowed us to navigate third quarter market conditions while positioning the company for lasting success," said Tom Mitchell, Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer. “One of our core strategies is to invest in well-located, core land positions and build premium lifestyle communities close to employment centers, high-performing schools, and key amenities. This is reflected in our excellent land pipeline that positions us for meaningful community count growth in 2026 and future years. Additionally, we continued to expand our geographic presence in Utah, Florida, and the Coastal Carolinas, directing capital selectively into high potential markets with strong fundamentals. As the market continues to evolve, we have maintained pricing discipline while focusing on cost control, efficiency, and a balanced operating model to enhance quality and customer satisfaction. With this disciplined and deliberate approach, we remain confident in our ability to deliver sustainable performance and value for our shareholders.”

Outlook

For the fourth quarter, the Company anticipates delivering between 1,200 and 1,400 homes at an average sales price between $690,000 and $700,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be in the range of 19.5% to 20.5% for the fourth quarter and anticipates its SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue will be in the range of 10.5% to 11.5%. Finally, the Company expects its effective tax rate for the fourth quarter to be approximately 27.0%.

For the full year, the Company anticipates delivering between 4,800 and 5,000 homes at an average sales price of approximately $680,000. The Company expects homebuilding gross margin percentage to be approximately 21.8%, excluding $19.3 million of inventory-related charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Finally, the Company expects SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue to be approximately 12.5%, and its effective tax rate for the full year to be approximately 27.0%.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call via live webcast for investors and other interested parties beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The call will be hosted by Doug Bauer, Chief Executive Officer, Tom Mitchell, President and Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Keeler, Chief Financial Officer, and Linda Mamet, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. Interested parties can listen to the call live and view the related slides on the Internet under the Events & Presentations heading in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.TriPointeHomes.com . Listeners should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The call can also be accessed toll free at (877) 407-3982, or (201) 493-6780 for international participants. Participants should ask for the Tri Pointe Homes Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Those dialing in should do so at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the call toll free at (844) 512-2921, or (412) 317-6671 for international participants, using the reference number 13756161. An archive of the webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for a limited time.

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company operating in 12 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards and was named 2024 Developer of the Year. The company was also named to the 2024 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list, is one of the 2023 and 2025 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and was designated as one of the PEOPLE Companies That Care® in 2023 and 2024. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company for four consecutive years, and was named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces list (2022 through 2024). For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious disease, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers’ confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned “Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Change % Change 2025 2024 Change % Change Operating Data: (unaudited) Home sales revenue $ 817,298 $ 1,113,681 $ (296,383 ) (26.6 )% $ 2,417,916 $ 3,165,042 $ (747,126 ) (23.6 )% Homebuilding gross margin $ 168,103 $ 259,182 $ (91,079 ) (35.1 )% $ 523,818 $ 737,558 $ (213,740 ) (29.0 )% Homebuilding gross margin % 20.6 % 23.3 % (2.7 )% 21.7 % 23.3 % (1.6 )% Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 24.7 % 26.8 % (2.1 )% 25.7 % 26.8 % (1.1 )% SG&A expense $ 105,193 $ 120,478 $ (15,285 ) (12.7 )% $ 316,784 $ 346,581 $ (29,797 ) (8.6 )% SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue 12.9 % 10.8 % 2.1 % 13.1 % 11.0 % 2.1 % Net income available to common stockholders $ 56,144 $ 111,759 $ (55,615 ) (49.8 )% $ 180,928 $ 328,816 $ (147,888 ) (45.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA* $ 125,796 $ 208,639 $ (82,843 ) (39.7 )% $ 390,816 $ 600,530 $ (209,714 ) (34.9 )% Interest incurred $ 19,953 $ 25,253 $ (5,300 ) (21.0 )% $ 61,646 $ 91,787 $ (30,141 ) (32.8 )% Interest in cost of home sales $ 24,499 $ 37,687 $ (13,188 ) (35.0 )% $ 73,112 $ 107,330 $ (34,218 ) (31.9 )% Other Data: Net new home orders 995 1,252 (257 ) (20.5 )% 3,364 4,717 (1,353 ) (28.7 )% New homes delivered 1,217 1,619 (402 ) (24.8 )% 3,583 4,712 (1,129 ) (24.0 )% Average sales price of homes delivered $ 672 $ 688 $ (16 ) (2.3 )% $ 675 $ 672 $ 3 0.4 % Cancellation rate 12 % 10 % 2 % 12 % 8 % 4 % Average selling communities 152.0 150.0 2.0 1.3 % 149.1 151.6 (2.5 ) (1.6 )% Selling communities at end of period 155 148 7 4.7 % Backlog (estimated dollar value) $ 1,013,544 $ 1,731,590 $ (718,046 ) (41.5 )% Backlog (homes) 1,298 2,325 (1,027 ) (44.2 )% Average sales price in backlog $ 781 $ 745 $ 36 4.8 % September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Change % Change Balance Sheet Data: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 791,961 $ 970,045 $ (178,084 ) (18.4 )% Real estate inventories $ 3,371,593 $ 3,153,459 $ 218,134 6.9 % Lots owned or controlled 32,738 36,490 (3,752 ) (10.3 )% Homes under construction (1) 2,101 2,386 (285 ) (11.9 )% Homes completed, unsold 527 464 63 13.6 % Total homebuilding debt $ 1,106,754 $ 917,504 $ 189,250 20.6 % Stockholders’ equity $ 3,301,934 $ 3,335,710 $ (33,776 ) (1.0 )% Book capitalization $ 4,408,688 $ 4,253,214 $ 155,474 3.7 % Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital 25.1 % 21.6 % 3.5 % Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital* 8.7 % (1.6 )% 10.3 %

__________

(1) Homes under construction included 27 and 43 models as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. * See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2025

2024

Assets (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 791,961 $ 970,045 Receivables 150,522 111,613 Real estate inventories 3,371,593 3,153,459 Investments in unconsolidated entities 190,898 173,924 Mortgage loans held for sale 78,405 115,001 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 156,603 156,603 Deferred tax assets, net 45,975 45,975 Other assets 202,654 164,495 Total assets $ 4,988,611 $ 4,891,115 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 72,338 $ 68,228 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 436,397 465,563 Loans payable 459,437 270,970 Senior notes 647,317 646,534 Mortgage repurchase facilities 71,089 104,098 Total liabilities 1,686,578 1,555,393 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 85,990,320 and 92,451,729 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 860 925 Additional paid-in capital — — Retained earnings 3,301,074 3,334,785 Total stockholders’ equity 3,301,934 3,335,710 Noncontrolling interests 99 12 Total equity 3,302,033 3,335,722 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,988,611 $ 4,891,115





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Homebuilding: Home sales revenue $ 817,298 $ 1,113,681 $ 2,417,916 $ 3,165,042 Land and lot sales revenue 18,768 12,552 23,953 23,780 Other operations revenue 805 790 2,439 2,359 Total revenues 836,871 1,127,023 2,444,308 3,191,181 Cost of home sales 649,195 854,499 1,894,098 2,427,484 Cost of land and lot sales 16,844 11,986 21,838 21,584 Other operations expense 794 765 2,381 2,295 Sales and marketing 48,490 53,744 141,603 160,772 General and administrative 56,703 66,734 175,181 185,809 Homebuilding income from operations 64,845 139,295 209,207 393,237 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 1,309 227 2,275 383 Other income, net 6,581 6,658 22,884 31,818 Homebuilding income before income taxes 72,735 146,180 234,366 425,438 Financial Services: Revenues 17,858 17,650 53,762 47,818 Expenses 13,730 12,283 40,405 31,900 Financial services income before income taxes 4,128 5,367 13,357 15,918 Income before income taxes 76,863 151,547 247,723 441,356 Provision for income taxes (20,753 ) (39,788 ) (66,886 ) (112,599 ) Net income 56,110 111,759 180,837 328,757 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 — 91 59 Net income available to common stockholders $ 56,144 $ 111,759 $ 180,928 $ 328,816 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.65 $ 1.19 $ 2.03 $ 3.49 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 1.18 $ 2.02 $ 3.46 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 86,923,796 93,600,678 89,141,782 94,294,800 Diluted 87,557,896 94,640,211 89,606,037 95,081,173





MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price New

Homes

Delivered Average

Sales

Price Arizona 118 $ 821 95 $ 743 409 $ 787 372 $ 728 California 333 708 620 765 966 717 1,607 765 Nevada 99 614 133 579 223 599 363 633 Washington 71 1,103 70 880 184 1,058 197 884 West total 621 760 918 744 1,782 753 2,539 750 Colorado 27 676 38 719 95 656 133 708 Texas 367 526 417 550 1,157 538 1,332 552 Central total 394 536 455 564 1,252 547 1,465 566 Carolinas(1) 122 475 144 498 327 495 526 483 Washington D.C. Area(2) 80 955 102 1,002 222 1,032 182 973 East total 202 665 246 707 549 712 708 609 Total 1,217 $ 672 1,619 $ 688 3,583 $ 675 4,712 $ 672 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Net New

Home

Orders Average

Selling

Communities Arizona 81 14.5 126 15.0 288 15.0 464 14.0 California 299 40.3 418 43.4 961 38.3 1,607 44.1 Nevada 68 10.0 71 8.0 243 10.0 343 8.6 Washington 40 6.0 52 5.3 163 5.5 236 5.6 West total 488 70.8 667 71.7 1,655 68.8 2,650 72.3 Colorado 23 9.0 32 10.8 92 9.6 104 10.7 Texas 296 49.8 372 50.0 1,063 50.4 1,296 51.5 Utah 3 0.4 — — 3 0.2 — — Central total 322 59.2 404 60.8 1,158 60.2 1,400 62.2 Carolinas(1) 121 16.2 105 10.0 336 13.2 414 10.7 Washington D.C. Area(2) 64 5.8 76 7.5 215 6.9 253 6.4 East total 185 22.0 181 17.5 551 20.1 667 17.1 Total 995 152.0 1,252 150.0 3,364 149.1 4,717 151.6





(1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina. (2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.





MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY, continued

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

As of September 30, 2025 As of September 30, 2024 Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Backlog

Units Backlog

Dollar

Value Average

Sales

Price Arizona 184 $ 142,353 $ 774 351 $ 271,255 $ 773 California 336 231,375 689 698 549,851 788 Nevada 81 71,006 877 111 62,969 567 Washington 79 124,147 1,571 129 133,547 1,035 West total 680 568,881 837 1,289 1,017,622 789 Colorado 12 8,799 733 19 13,654 719 Texas 363 219,206 604 670 396,253 591 Utah 3 3,071 1,024 — — — Central total 378 231,076 611 689 409,907 595 Carolinas(1) 96 46,559 485 170 96,330 567 Washington D.C. Area(2) 144 167,028 1,160 177 207,731 1,174 East total 240 213,587 890 347 304,061 876 Total 1,298 $ 1,013,544 $ 781 2,325 $ 1,731,590 $ 745 September 30, December 31, 2025 2024

Lots Owned or Controlled: Arizona 2,010 2,099 California 9,448 10,291 Nevada 1,106 1,437 Washington 451 597 West total 13,015 14,424 Colorado 1,097 1,561 Texas 11,746 12,711 Utah 527 1,006 Central total 13,370 15,278 Carolinas(1) 3,936 5,004 Florida 582 252 Washington D.C. Area(2) 1,835 1,532 East total 6,353 6,788 Total 32,738 36,490 September 30, December 31, 2025 2024

Lots by Ownership Type: Lots owned 16,044 16,609 Lots controlled (3) 16,694 19,881 Total 32,738 36,490





(1) Carolinas comprises North Carolina and South Carolina. (2) Washington D.C. Area comprises Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. (3) As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, lots controlled for Central include 5,483 and 5,816 lots, respectively, and lots controlled for East include zero and 14 lots, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables reconcile the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 % 2024 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 817,298 100.0 % $ 1,113,681 100.0 % Cost of home sales 649,195 79.4 % 854,499 76.7 % Homebuilding gross margin 168,103 20.6 % 259,182 23.3 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 24,499 3.0 % 37,687 3.4 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 9,244 1.1 % 1,074 0.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 201,846 24.7 % $ 297,943 26.8 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 20.6 % 23.3 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 24.7 % 26.8 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 % 2024 % Home sales revenue $ 2,417,916 100.0 % $ 3,165,042 100.0 % Cost of home sales 1,894,098 78.3 % 2,427,484 76.7 % Homebuilding gross margin 523,818 21.7 % 737,558 23.3 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 73,112 3.0 % 107,330 3.4 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 23,413 1.0 % 2,444 0.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin(1) $ 620,343 25.7 % $ 847,332 26.8 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 21.7 % 23.3 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage(1) 25.7 % 26.8 %

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company’s ability to obtain financing.

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Loans payable $ 459,437 $ 270,970 Senior notes 647,317 646,534 Mortgage repurchase facilities 71,089 104,098 Total debt 1,177,843 1,021,602 Less: mortgage repurchase facilities (71,089 ) (104,098 ) Total homebuilding debt 1,106,754 917,504 Stockholders’ equity 3,301,934 3,335,710 Total capital $ 4,408,688 $ 4,253,214 Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1) 25.1 % 21.6 % Total homebuilding debt $ 1,106,754 $ 917,504 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (791,961 ) (970,045 ) Net homebuilding debt 314,793 (52,541 ) Stockholders’ equity 3,301,934 3,335,710 Net capital $ 3,616,727 $ 3,283,169 Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2) 8.7 % (1.6 )%

__________



(1) The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity. (2) The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders’ equity.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments to homebuilding gross margin, income before income taxes, provision for income taxes, net income, net income available to common stockholders and earnings per share (diluted). We believe reflecting these adjustments is useful to investors in understanding our recurring operations by eliminating the effects of certain non-routine events, and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other homebuilders to the extent they provide similar information.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Gross Margin Reconciliation (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Home sales revenue $ 817,298 $ — $ 817,298 $ 2,417,916 $ — $ 2,417,916 Cost of home sales 649,195 (8,306 ) (1 ) 640,889 1,894,098 (19,306 ) (1 ) 1,874,792 Homebuilding gross margin $ 168,103 $ 8,306 $ 176,409 $ 523,818 $ 19,306 $ 543,124 Homebuilding gross margin percentage 20.6 % 1.0 % 21.6 % 21.7 % 0.8 % 22.5 % Income Reconciliation Income before income taxes $ 76,863 $ 8,306 (1 ) $ 85,169 $ 247,723 $ 19,306 (1 ) $ 267,029 Provision for income taxes (20,753 ) (2,243 ) (2 ) (22,996 ) (66,886 ) (5,213 ) (2 ) (72,099 ) Net income 56,110 6,063 62,173 180,837 14,093 194,930 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 — 34 91 — 91 Net income available to common stockholders $ 56,144 $ 6,063 $ 62,207 $ 180,928 $ 14,093 $ 195,021 Earnings per share Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.07 $ 0.71 $ 2.02 $ 0.16 $ 2.18 Weighted average shares outstanding Diluted 87,557,896 87,557,896 89,606,037 89,606,037 Effective tax rate 27.0 % 27.0 % 27.0 % 27.0 %

__________



(1) Comprises inventory impairment charges (2) Comprises the impact on provision for income taxes related to the inventory impairment charge described in footnote (1).

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation and (f) impairments and lot option abandonments. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company’s ability to service debt and obtain financing.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands) Net income available to common stockholders $ 56,144 $ 111,759 $ 180,928 $ 328,816 Interest expense: Interest incurred 19,953 25,253 61,646 91,787 Interest capitalized (19,953 ) (25,253 ) (61,646 ) (91,787 ) Amortization of interest in cost of sales 24,839 38,762 73,570 108,772 Provision for income taxes 20,753 39,788 66,886 112,599 Depreciation and amortization 7,508 8,548 22,552 23,572 EBITDA 109,244 198,857 343,936 573,759 Amortization of stock-based compensation 7,308 8,708 23,467 24,327 Impairments and lot option abandonments 9,244 1,074 23,413 2,444 Adjusted EBITDA $ 125,796 $ 208,639 $ 390,816 $ 600,530



