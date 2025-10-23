Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
FIXING OF COUPON RATES 23 October 2025
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 27 October 2025
Effective from 27 October 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 27 October 2025 to 27 January 2026:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030482849, (SNP), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 27 October 2025: 2.9420% pa
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 27 October 2025 to 26 January 2026:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030513585, (Tier2), maturity in 2032, new rate as at 27 October 2025: 5.8800% pa
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.
Attachment