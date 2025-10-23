Redhook Brewing Launches Redhook 81, Celebrating Pacific Northwest Roots and the Spirit of Hard Work

SEATTLE, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redhook Brewing, creator of the hardest working beer in the fridge and a craft brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage, and wellness industries, is proud to introduce Redhook 81, a crisp, no-nonsense light lager brewed for the end of the shift and the start of happy hour.





Redhook 81 is a 4.2% ABV light lager that’s as reliable as it is refreshing. With a clean-cut flavor profile and retro-style can design that nods to Redhook’s roots, it’s the beer you reach for when the job’s done and the tools are down. In plain speak: it’s a cold one for quittin’ time.

Born in 1981 in a converted transmission garage, Redhook helped ignite Seattle’s craft beer revolution. Today, Redhook 81 honors that legacy, not by reinventing the wheel, but by keeping it rolling. It’s brewed to celebrate wins big and small, best served with a little sweat and elbow grease. Available now in 16oz 12-packs and 4-packs wherever Redhook is sold.

Also launching this November, Redhook fans can enter for a chance to win the Redhook ’81 Quittin’ Time Kit, a rugged, adventure-ready prize pack built for that perfect off-the-clock moment. Whether you're heading to the river or kicking back at camp, this kit has everything you need to unwind in true Redhook style.

What’s inside:

Redhook-branded Grizzly 45 cooler

Fly fishing rod + reel

Redhook camp mug

Redhook koozies

Redhook metal pint glasses

A 4-pack of Redhook ’81

Here’s the link to enter !

The Redhook Grizzly Sweepstakes is live and ends November 30, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Open to legal residents of Idaho, Oregon, and Washington who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry. No purchase necessary. Participation constitutes full and unconditional agreement to the Official Rules and decisions of the Sponsor and Administrator, which are final and binding in all matters related to the Sweepstakes.

21+ Only. Always enjoy responsibly. Redhook Brewery, Seattle, WA.

About Redhook Brewery

Beer that captures the spirit of Pacific Northwest innovation and community. At Redhook, we're driven by the belief that every beer drinker deserves something extraordinary. Founded in 1981 by Paul Shipman and Gordon Bowker, our brewery emerged from humble beginnings in a renovated transmission shop in Ballard, Seattle, using second-hand equipment and sheer determination.

Fast forward four decades, and the beer scene, much like our vibrant hometown of Seattle, has evolved significantly. Yet, amidst the changes, our dedication to crafting exceptional, approachable beers remains unwavering. While our recipes may have evolved, the entrepreneurial spirit and relentless work ethic instilled by our founders continue to shape our pursuit of creating the hardest-working beer in your fridge. Join us as we raise a toast to innovation, community, and the enduring legacy of Redhook.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

