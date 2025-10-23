Beamr to Present at the ThinkEquity Conference

Herzliya, Israel, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR), a leader in video optimization technology and solutions, today announced the Company will present at the following investor conference:

Event: The ThinkEquity Conference Date: October 30, 2025 Time: 12:30 pm ET Location: New York, NY Presenters: Sharon Carmel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Danny Sandler, Chief Financial Officer

Beamr Investors website: https://www.investors.beamr.com/

About Beamr

Beamr (Nasdaq: BMR) is a world leader in content-adaptive video compression, trusted by top media companies including Netflix and Paramount. Beamr’s perceptual optimization technology (CABR) is backed by 53 patents and a winner of Emmy® Award for Technology and Engineering. The innovative technology reduces video file sizes by up to 50% while preserving quality and enabling AI-powered enhancements.

Beamr powers efficient video workflows across high-growth markets, such as media and entertainment, user-generated content, machine learning, and autonomous vehicles. Its flexible deployment options include on-premises, private or public cloud, with convenient availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) customers.

For more details, please visit www.beamr.com or the investors’ website www.investors.beamr.com

Investor Contact:

investorrelations@beamr.com