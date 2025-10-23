Noma and Novonesis partner to scale deliciousness



Noma, hailed as one of the world’s best restaurants, is joining forces with Novonesis, the global leader in biosolutions, to take deliciousness to the next level. Together, they’re fusing culinary craft with biology to create flavors and products that are healthier, tastier, and better for the planet.

COPENHAGEN, 23 October 2025: Innovation pushes boundaries and, at times, returns to the beginning. For thousands of years, we have used biology to craft our rich tapestry of food and beverage traditions. Today, Noma reimagines cuisine through fermentation, foraging, and insatiable curiosity, while Novonesis is leading the era of biosolutions by leveraging the power of microbiology with science.

Now, they’re uniting the world’s most influential chefs with the world’s leading scientists to take breakthroughs from lab benches and test kitchens to dining tables around the globe.

At the intersection of biology, science, and food innovation, the partnership will work to scale deliciousness and inspire consumers and producers to think differently about what food can be. This also involves exploring the potential of biosolutions in the development of new products within the Noma Projects line.

“We need to inspire the world to eat in new ways, and I believe that flavor is the change factor for this,” says René Redzepi, Founder and Co-Owner of Noma. “Deliciousness is our superpower at Noma, and in partnership with Novonesis, we can take our imagination, our knowledge, to unlock incredible new flavors and bring them to people’s homes around the world.”

The collaboration between Noma and Novonesis brings together two global leaders in fermentation. Novonesis has over 100 years of fermentation experience and applies the science in its work with the world’s leading food companies. Noma uses fermentation to develop new flavors in entirely new ways. “Without fermentation, Noma would be a very limited version of itself,” René Redzepi says.

The two also share a deep local approach, where origin and community shape every bite. Noma is famous for rediscovering local ingredients, while Novonesis works with customers to meet local taste profiles and preferences by using biosolutions to adjust sweetness, umami, and bitterness in food and beverage products.

“What it means to be delicious varies by location. That’s why we have local labs all over the world. By teaming up with Noma, we are taking our knowledge of taste and texture to the next level, creating foods that are healthier, more flavorful, and better for the planet,” says Andrew Taylor, Executive Vice President of Food & Beverage Biosolutions at Novonesis.

To address some of the challenges faced by the global food industry, the partnership combines Noma’s creativity with Novonesis’ expertise in harnessing the power of microbiology with science. Together they will explore new flavors, textures, and nutritional profiles and find smarter ways to make better use of local ingredients.

The first products, demonstrating the partnership’s potential, will be co-developed especially for Gulfood Manufacturing in Dubai from 4-6 November.

Contact

Magnus Mernild, Senior Media Relations Manager, Novonesis: +45 5171 7830 / YMM@novonesis.com

Jenny Löfgren, Communications Manager, Noma: +45 5361 6063 / jenny@noma.dk