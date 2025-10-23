Little Tikes® and Hasbro Bring PEPPA PIG to Life with New Storytelling and Playtime Collection Just in Time for Holiday Gift-Giving

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly 60 year old legacy brand The Little Tikes Company , a wholly-owned subsidiary of MGA Entertainment (MGA), and Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, are teaming up to bring PEPPA PIG from the screen into kids’ homes this holiday season.

Little Tikes is collaborating with Hasbro and their global preschool sensation PEPPA PIG to launch an exciting line of toys designed to immerse children in Peppa’s world like never before. Featuring the innovative Story Dream Machine™ PEPPA PIG Starter Pack alongside the PEPPA PIG Friendship Collection Story Pack and the PEPPA PIG Playhouse, the line combines storytelling, imaginative role play, and hands-on fun, making it a must-have for families looking for engaging, screen-free play and memorable gifts.

“Peppa Pig has become a beloved character for children and families worldwide,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer, MGA Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to collaborate on a line that not only delights fans of the show, but also inspires creativity, imaginative play, and hours of fun through bringing Peppa’s world to life.”

The collection includes:

Little Tikes Story Dream Machine PEPPA PIG Starter Pack: Bedtime becomes magical with this innovative projector that lets kids watch, listen, and read along as PEPPA PIG stories shine brightly on the wall. Featuring three PEPPA PIG adventures and a figurine that adds light effects, it helps build early reading skills while turning story time into a delightful, screen-free ritual families can share. MSRP: $54.99





Bedtime becomes magical with this innovative projector that lets kids watch, listen, and read along as PEPPA PIG stories shine brightly on the wall. Featuring three PEPPA PIG adventures and a figurine that adds light effects, it helps build early reading skills while turning story time into a delightful, screen-free ritual families can share. MSRP: $54.99 Little Tikes PEPPA PIG Friendship Collection Story Pack: Expand your child’s Story Dream Machine library with three more PEPPA PIG tales and a character that doubles as a soothing nightlight. Perfect for fostering a love of reading and encouraging kids to explore new adventures with Peppa, George, and their friends. MSRP $16.99





Expand your child’s Story Dream Machine library with three more PEPPA PIG tales and a character that doubles as a soothing nightlight. Perfect for fostering a love of reading and encouraging kids to explore new adventures with Peppa, George, and their friends. MSRP $16.99 Little Tikes PEPPA PIG Playhouse: Bring Peppa’s world to life right in your backyard or playroom. This whimsical playhouse looks just like Peppa’s home, complete with working doors, a crawl-thru tunnel, and a fabric-walled garage. Lightweight and easy to assemble, it gives kids hours of imaginative role play both indoors and outdoors. MSRP $149.99



Peppa, along with her little brother George, baby sister Evie, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig, are delighted to welcome children and families into their playful world. With the new playset and storytelling toys, fans can step right into the family’s home, join in their everyday adventures, and create heartwarming moments that mirror the laughter, fun, and muddy puddles kids love from the show.

“PEPPA PIG has been a first best friend for so many children, by their side for family moments, new experiences, and everyday adventures,” said Marianne James, Senior Vice President of Global Licensing at Hasbro. “Through this collaboration with Little Tikes, we’re thrilled to offer parents and grandparents new ways to share PEPPA PIG’s stories, whether it’s bedtime reading, backyard play, or simply sparking creativity. These toys make Peppa’s world more interactive and meaningful than ever for young fans.”

The PEPPA PIG Collection is available now just in time for the holidays at Walmart. To learn more about Little Tikes Story Dream Machine and the full line of outdoor playhouses and toys, please head to LittleTikes.com and follow Little Tikes on YouTube , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook

About Little Tikes

The Little Tikes Company, founded in 1969 in Hudson, Ohio, USA, is a manufacturer and marketer of durable, high-quality, and engaging children’s products. Since becoming a part of the MGA Entertainment family in November 2006, Little Tikes has been taken to new heights through exciting product innovation, strategic marketing, and licensed partnerships. Little Tikes believes that every day is an opportunity for new adventures, with more and more for a child to experience and discover. Active and imaginative play are essential to learning and early development skills, so they make toys that spark curiosity, wonder and creativity for kids of all ages. To find out more about Little Tikes visit littletikes.com and follow Little Tikes on YouTube , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Yummiland™, CarTuned™, Ninjombie™, Wonder Factory™, DohKins™, BABY born®, and Zapf Creation®. To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

About PEPPA PIG

PEPPA PIG is a British preschool animated television series that has been airing for 20 years across ten seasons in over 180 territories. The series follows Peppa Pig, a cheeky little piggy who lives with her family – younger brother George, baby sister Evie, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig – as well as her diverse community of friends. Globally successful, the brand connects with consumers across every touchpoint, from TV to theme parks to retail. As a lifelong friend, PEPPA PIG encourages kids to jump in together and explore the world around them, while helping give kids the confidence to treat every first step as a new adventure, from the everyday to the epic.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.



Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Zenab Afolabi or Spencer Davis

MGA Entertainment

news@mgae.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e93f7a28-ce08-403e-a7cf-9030bba2c1a9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f17a8a3-0a3e-4f74-bcd6-e0fe5c86b840

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1d4c02b-085f-4cef-9e23-ccf7d472448b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfac72d5-b31a-4b36-95fc-9d625a209df0