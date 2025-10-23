MariMed To Expand Brand Distribution To New York

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed,” “the Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, today announced a licensing agreement with Farm 2 Hand, LLC (“Farm 2 Hand”), a New York State cannabis license holder, that will introduce the Company’s top-selling portfolio of products throughout New York State. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Farm 2 Hand intends to manufacture and distribute a variety of MariMed’s edibles products as permitted under New York regulations. Those are initially expected to include Betty’s Eddies™ fruit chews; Bubby’s Baked™ baked goods; and InHouse™ gummies. The products will be produced in a new kitchen that MariMed will design and equip for Farm 2 Hand at Farm 2 Hand’s Bronx production facility.

“Expanding the availability of our brands to the Empire State and its $6 billion total addressable market marks a significant step forward in our plan to own top-selling cannabis brands across the U.S.,” said MariMed CEO Jon Levine. “The addition of New York to our distribution footprint will help drive wholesale revenue and being in the nation’s top media and influencer market will also help increase national awareness for our brands.”

The Company expects its products will be available to New York’s 500+ dispensaries in 2026, following the build-out of the kitchen and regulatory approval.

ABOUT MARIMED

MariMed Inc. is a leading multi-state cannabis operator, known for developing and managing state-of-the-art cultivation, production, and retail facilities. Our award-winning portfolio of cannabis brands, including Betty's Eddies™, Bubby’s Baked™, Vibations™, InHouse™, and Nature’s Heritage™, sets us apart as an industry leader. These trusted brands, crafted with quality and innovation, are recognized and loved by consumers across the country. With a commitment to excellence, MariMed continues to drive growth and set new standards in the cannabis industry. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com .

IMPORTANT CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to several risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including without limitation statements regarding projected financial results for 2025, including anticipated openings of dispensaries and facilities, timing of regulatory approvals, plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “expectations”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, and other similar language, whether in the negative or affirmative, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and assumptions regarding our business, timing of regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain new licenses, permits, business prospects and strategic growth plan, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements due to various risks, uncertainties, and other important factors, including, among others, reductions in customer spending, our ability to recruit and retain key personnel, and disruptions from the integration efforts of acquired companies.

These factors are not intended to be an all-encompassing list of risks and uncertainties that may affect our business and results of operations. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, among other factors, changes in demand for the Company’s services and products, changes in the law and its enforcement, and changes in the economic environment. Additional information regarding these and other factors can be found in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing these forward-looking statements, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update these statements publicly or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

