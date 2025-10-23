Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX); Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX); Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE); and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) – Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) as securities fraud class action complaint allegations have survived a motion to dismiss.

If you purchased Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) prior to May 11, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/amylyx-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.



WHY? Key allegations of a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint filed against Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: AMLX) and certain of its officers, have now survived Defendants’ motion to dismiss that complaint. The underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through certain of its officers and directors, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects in that: (i) Defendants had overstated Relyvrio’s commercial prospects; (ii) patients were discontinuing treatment with Relyvrio after six months; (iii) the rate at which new patients were starting treatment with Relyvrio was decreasing; (iv) accordingly, Defendants had also overstated Relyvrio’s prescription rate; (v) Defendants attempted to hide the foregoing negative trends from investors and the market by blocking analysts from viewing Relyvrio’s prescription data; and (vi) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Then on April 4, 2024, Amylyx announced it was pulling Relyvrio from the market.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: AMLX) prior to May 11, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/amylyx-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $AMLX #Amylyx #AMLX

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) shares prior to February 23, 2022, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/baxter-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

WHY? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), through certain of its officers and directors, made material misrepresentations to investors by portraying its Novum LVP as safe, while concealing systemic issues that put patients at risk of severe injury and death. Prior to launching the Novum LVP in the United States, Defendants assured investors that Baxter “[was] able to address all of [the] issues” that came up with the initial rollout in Canada, and that the U.S. launch would not be subject to the same issues. While the Novum LVP was rolling out in the United States, Defendant Jose Almeida, Baxter’s former Chief Executive Officer, further assured investors that the launch was “going extremely well” and “one of the best launches that [he’s] seen in [his] career.” In reality, the launch was on the brink of failure due to recurring life-threatening defects in the devices that Baxter could not adequately correct. The true extent of the safety issues was revealed to the market when Baxter announced the suspension of all new Novum LVP sales.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: Current Baxter shareholders who have held Baxter shares since prior to February 23, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them whatsoever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/baxter-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085 to learn more. $BAX #Baxter

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) – Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss :

Current Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) shareholders who have held Five Below shares since prior to December 1, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. Click here to learn more: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/five-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.



Why? Key allegations of a securities fraud class action complaint against Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), and certain of its officers, have now survived a motion to dismiss. The underlying complaint alleges that, Five Below, Inc., via certain of its officers and directors, provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information about Five Below’s financial strength and operations, including its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024.

On August 25, 2025, key allegations of the underlying class action survived defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint. The court determined that: “Plaintiffs plausibly allege that . . . Five Below was having serious issues executing on their trend-right strategy and stocking trending items in stores.” Moreover, certain statements regarding “the extent and cause of shrink are material to investors, misleading by omission, and thus actionable . . . .”

What You Can Do Now: If you have held Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares since prior to December 1, 2022, and would like to learn more at no cost to you, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/five-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to company coffers, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. $FIVE #FiveBelow

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/humana-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants downplayed pressures on the Company’s adjusted EPS resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to the Company’s assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/humana-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #HUM $HUM #Humana

