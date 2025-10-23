Vivid Seats Launches Lowest Price Guarantee





CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced its Lowest Price Guarantee, a new program underscoring the company’s position as the most rewarding and value-driven app for live event fans.

With the Lowest Price Guarantee, live event fans can now purchase tickets through the Vivid Seats app with total confidence that they are finding the best price. If a fan finds the same ticket listed at a lower price on a qualifying competitor's site, Vivid Seats will match it, ensuring the best deal. Eligible fans will receive 115% of the price difference in Vivid Seats site credit, reinforcing the company’s promise to put fans first.

“The launch of our Lowest Price Guarantee doubles down on our commitment to strengthening our differentiated value proposition, giving fans unmatched value and transparency when buying tickets,” said Stan Chia, CEO of Vivid Seats. “We’re empowering fans to experience the thrill of live events knowing they’re getting the best price through our app and rewarding them along the way. It’s another step toward making Vivid Seats the most trusted and rewarding destination for live entertainment.”

As the official ticketing partner of ESPN, Vivid Seats is rolling out a national integrated marketing campaign for the launch of its Lowest Price Guarantee program with the world’s leading sports entertainment brand. The campaign features user-generated content (UGC) and creator content, showcasing real life fans sharing the electric, once-in-a-lifetime energy of live experiences; anchored by the confidence that comes from Vivid Seats’ Lowest Price Guarantee. The creative spot produced by cultural creative agency Young Hero debuts today on Disney streaming platforms which stream over 2,500 live events annually. Disney Streaming reaches more than 127 million global subscribers and over 700 live sports events per month. The campaign will include high-impact online placements across ESPN’s most popular sports front pages, including NFL, MLB, NBA and NCAA Football, through full front-page takeovers.

“Every fan story deserves its moment. Vivid Seats shapes those moments not just with access to lower priced seats but with care, craft, and flexibility in their brand work,” said Nick Panayotopoulos, ECD & Co-founder. “Young Hero is proud to support in translating that live emotion into lasting impact.”

The Lowest Price Guarantee adds to Vivid Seats’ growing suite of fan-first features designed to deliver unmatched value, flexibility, and fun. Through Vivid Seats Rewards, the industry’s only loyalty program that lets fans earn on every purchase, users unlock exclusive perks like surprise gifts, ticket upgrades, and special access. Fans can also enjoy Game Center, the company’s in-app free-to-play hub offering daily games where users can win credits and even free tickets every week. Vivid Seats uses All-in Pricing so that fans are able to see the total cost of a ticket once they start shopping. This clear upfront pricing creates an easier experience for fans to buy tickets and earn rewards on every purchase.

For full details and terms of the Lowest Price Guarantee program, visit https://priceguarantee.vividseats.com/

About Vivid Seats

Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live,” the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Companies for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com.

About Young Hero

Founded in 2018, Young Hero is a forward-thinking cultural creative agency. A LatinX and women-owned company, Young Hero is determined to add value to the lives of future generations while shaping brands that matter to them. Offering big creative agency services, adaptable production solutions, and creator-led campaigns, Young Hero has gained a reputation for bringing superior craftsmanship and conceptual storytelling to brands.

