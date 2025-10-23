Bitget Wallet Adds Cross-Chain Bridge to Plasma, Expanding Access to Low-Cost Stablecoin Transfers

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading self-custodial crypto wallet, has expanded its integration with the Plasma mainnet, enabling seamless cross-chain transfers. Users can now bridge tokens from Solana, BNB Chain, and other major networks into Plasma, while accessing its DApp ecosystem directly from within the wallet.

The update builds on Bitget Wallet's earlier support for the Plasma mainnet, reinforcing its role as one of the first wallets to offer full native integration with the Plasma ecosystem. With this rollout, users can perform both same-chain and cross-chain swaps into Plasma without leaving the wallet interface, lowering the barrier to entry for participating in stablecoin finance. The integration also supports exploration of Plasma's broader DApp ecosystem, including yield vaults and staking protocols centered on stablecoins.

Plasma has rapidly emerged as a leading chain for stablecoin applications, with over $7 billion in deposits across 25+ stablecoin assets. It now ranks as the fourth-largest blockchain by USDT balance. Built for scalability and cost-efficiency, Plasma offers zero-fee USDT transfers, EVM compatibility, and infrastructure designed for payments, treasuries, and on-chain liquidity.

Bitget Wallet supports cross-chain swaps and transfers across 24 blockchains, making it one of the most comprehensive cross-chain infrastructures available today. "Adding cross-chain support for Plasma brings users a seamless way to move and grow their stablecoins across ecosystems," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "With USDT supply surpassing $180 billion, stablecoins are becoming the backbone of onchain finance. We're making it easier for users to access these networks and tools — all in one wallet."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $700+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

