IBN Announces CryptoCurrencyWire Audio Production Featuring Kyle Samani, Chairman of Forward Industries Inc.

To begin the interview, Samani introduced his recent appointment and the pivotal transaction that redefined Forward Industries’ focus.

“I came in as Chairman of Forward Industries a few weeks ago as part of a $1.65 billion PIPE transaction in the company. That transaction was the largest PIPE for any Solana-based digital asset treasury company,” he said. “As part of that, the company has added a new strategy to its business, which is to focus on driving SOL per share for shareholders. Today, the company is sitting on 6.8 million SOL tokens worth approximately $1.5 billion, and we are deploying a bunch of strategies to increase our SOL per share over time for our shareholders.”

He went on to outline how Forward plans to generate yield beyond basic staking rewards, describing partnerships and DeFi integrations that enhance returns.

“We announced a partnership with a group called DoubleZero, a new fast lane for sending traffic around the internet… Using DoubleZero, we can actually earn higher yields for our shareholders via our core staking operations. We can also deploy our balance sheet, both SOL-denominated and USD-denominated, into DeFi on Solana to earn incremental yield above and beyond the base staking rate… The dollar denominated side is arguably even more interesting. We can borrow U.S. dollars for 7.5-8% on an annualized basis and deploy those dollars on-chain to earn yields in the range of 12-20%.”

When asked about risk management, Samani pointed to the combined expertise of Forward’s sponsor firms.

“We’re really fortunate to rely on the expertise of all three sponsor groups — Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto, and Galaxy Digital,” he said. “All three firms have been heavily involved in Solana and DeFi over the years, so we all have a pretty strong familiarity and understanding of the various protocols and contracts out there. We do have a formal risk assessment methodology that we’ve adopted for Forward Industries before we deploy investor capital into any of these various contracts and protocols. That is a culmination of the experience of Multicoin Capital, Jump Crypto, and Galaxy Digital, so you’re really getting the best of all three worlds.”

About Forward Industries Inc.

Forward Industries Inc. is a global design company serving top tier medical and technology companies. For over 60 years, the company has been successful in developing and producing a portfolio of outstanding products for some of the world’s leading companies and brands. In September 2025, Forward Industries initiated a Solana treasury strategy dedicated to acquiring SOL and increasing SOL-per-share through bespoke strategies and active management of the company’s treasury. The company’s Solana treasury strategy is supported by industry leading investors and operating partners, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital.

For more information on the company’s Solana treasury strategy, visit sol.forwardindustries.com

