Glucose Health, Inc. Appoints Veteran Financial Executive Edmund “Ned” Burke to Its Board of Directors

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glucose Health, Inc. (OTC: GLUC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Edmund (Ned) Burke, a highly accomplished financial services executive, to its Board of Directors. With more than four decades of leadership experience at prominent investment firms including Pioneer Funds and Fidelity Investments, Mr. Burke brings exceptional financial acumen and strategic insight to the company’s leadership team.

Mr. Burke most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of ALPS Distributors, Inc., where he played a pivotal role in the successful distribution of closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Under his direction, ALPS expanded its services to include critical back-office accounting and transfer services for many of the nation’s top money management firms. During his tenure, Mr. Burke established and managed key relationships with notable organizations such as Select Sector SPDR Exchange Traded Funds, GE Investment Management, and Clough closed-end funds.

His outstanding contributions to the financial services industry were recognized in 2016 when he received the NOVA Award from the National Investment Company Service Association, honoring his leadership and innovation in the securities sector.

As CEO, Mr. Burke oversaw impressive growth at ALPS, expanding the firm’s Assets Under Management (AUM) from $15 million to $225 million, representing a compound annual growth rate of 19.79% over approximately 15 years. In 2005, he successfully negotiated the sale of ALPS to Lovell Minnick Partners, a private equity firm specializing in financial services investments. Later, in 2011, DST Systems, Inc. acquired ALPS after Mr. Burke had firmly established it as a leading player in the financial services industry.

Mr. Burke’s extensive experience in building and scaling financial organizations will be invaluable as Glucose Health, Inc., continues to expand operations and enhance shareholder value. In addition to his new role at Glucose Health, Mr. Burke serves on the boards of several prominent money management firms, including Financial Investors Trust, Clough Funds, and Liberty All-Star Trust.

Commenting on the appointment, Mark Schaftlein, CEO of Glucose Health, stated:

“Ned is an outstanding addition to our Board of Directors. His deep industry expertise and proven success in building high-performing organizations will be instrumental as we continue to advance Glucose Health’s growth strategy. As one of our largest shareholders, Ned’s interests are perfectly aligned with those of our broader shareholder base, and I look forward to working closely with him to achieve our long-term objectives.”

Mr. Burke earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of New Hampshire.