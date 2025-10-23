Upexi Welcomes Jon Najarian to the Upexi Advisory Committee

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI), a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space, today announced the addition of Jon Najarian (Twitter: @jonnajarian) to the Upexi Advisory Committee, joining Arthur Hayes and S◎L Big Brain as founding Upexi Advisory Committee members.

Jon Najarian is a highly influential figure in the world of finance, renowned for his deep expertise in options trading and market strategy. A former professional football player, Jon co-founded options trading firm Mercury Trading and later launched financial education company Market Rebellion, cementing his reputation as a market heavyweight across both professional and retail trading. He is an inductee into the U.S. Options Industry Council Hall of Fame, having received the Lifetime Contribution Award in recognition of his enduring impact on the industry. Beyond his trading acumen, Jon is a prominent media personality, frequently appearing on Fox Business, NewsMax, NewsNation, and other financial platforms, where his market analyses and actionable insights reach millions of investors. With a combination of professional credibility, entrepreneurial success, and exceptional visibility, Jon has emerged as one of the most recognized and trusted voices for both institutional and retail traders navigating complex markets.

Allan Marshall, Upexi’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Jon is perhaps the most well-known and influential options trader of all time, and brings an ardent following and deep connectivity to both finance and media. Moreover, Jon is a natural fit for Upexi’s culture of innovation, having built a career at the intersection of market expertise, technology, and media – driving the same kind of forward-thinking progress that defines Upexi.”

“I am delighted to join the Upexi Advisory Committee,” said Jon Najarian. “In addition to being underpinned by a token ecosystem looking to revolutionize global finance in Solana, Upexi’s unmatched financial acumen, focus on maximizing shareholder value in a risk-prudent manner, and culture of innovation really resonated. I look forward to telling the Upexi story to the world.”

About Upexi, Inc.

Upexi, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPXI) is a leading digital asset treasury company, where it aims to acquire and hold as much Solana (SOL) as possible in a disciplined and accretive fashion. In addition to benefiting from the potential price appreciation of Solana - the cryptocurrency of the leading high-performance blockchain - Upexi utilizes three key value accrual mechanisms in intelligent capital issuance, staking, and discounted locked token purchases. The Company operates in a risk-prudent fashion to position itself for any market environment and to appeal to investors of all kinds, and it currently holds over two million SOL. Upexi also continues to be a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. Please see www.upexi.com for more information.

