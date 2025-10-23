OFAL Board Approves Share Repurchase Program of up to $2 Million

Los Angeles, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (the “Company” or “OFAL”) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program authorizing the Company to buy back up to $2 million of its outstanding shares from the open market.

The share repurchase will be conducted in accordance with applicable laws and regulations and implemented at an appropriate and compliant time, depending on market conditions and the Company’s capital allocation strategy.

The Board believes the program reflects confidence in the Company’s long-term business outlook and financial strength, as well as a continued commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The Company may modify, suspend, or terminate the program at any time at its discretion, based on prevailing market and business conditions.

About OFAL

OFAL is a technology-driven real estate and architectural-innovation company that integrates design, AI, asset management, and digital finance into a unified ecosystem. Through strategic acquisitions and proprietary platform development, OFAL aims to redefine how physical and digital assets coexist in the new era of intelligent construction and decentralized finance.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including market conditions, regulatory developments, and business execution. OFA Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

