EagleNXT Announces Sale of Advanced eBee TAC Drones to Defense Logistics Agency

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is pleased to announce a significant sale as part of a larger Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) procurement, supplying two of its eBee TAC unmanned aerial systems to support the operational needs of a United States military unit.

This strategic procurement underscores EagleNXT’s growing role in delivering cutting-edge, NDAA-compliant technology for high resolution mapping, and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions with the U.S. Government.

The eBee TAC, a lightweight, hand-launched fixed-wing drone, offers up to 90 minutes of flight time and a 15 km range, enables rapid deployment and secure data collection. Capable of generating 2D orthomosaics, 3D models, and thermal maps, the system is tailored for applications such as terrain analysis and situational awareness in complex environments.

“We are honored to support the Defense Logistics Agency and its mission to enhance national security through advanced UAV solutions,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “The eBee TAC, capable of being equipped with multiple sensor configurations, represents the pinnacle of tactical mapping technology—delivering real-time, actionable intelligence to operators in dynamic environments. This award underscores EagleNXT’s expertise in high-performance unmanned systems for defense applications and reinforces our position as a trusted partner in strengthening U.S. operational capabilities and public safety infrastructure. Our focus remains on executing with discipline, and providing needed capability to the warfighter.”

The DLA is a combat support agency within the U.S. Department of Defense, and is responsible for providing comprehensive logistics, acquisition, and sustainment solutions to America’s armed forces and federal agencies. With a mission to deliver readiness and lethality through a global supply chain, DLA manages the procurement and distribution of critical equipment, supplies, and services to support military operations worldwide.

Advanced unmanned aerial systems like the eBee TAC, which is included on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS Cleared list, enhance DLA’s capabilities by enabling rapid intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, delivering high-precision mapping, 3D modeling, and advanced situational awareness for multiple mission sets.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

