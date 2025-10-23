Teads Launches CTV Performance: A New Way to Optimize and Measure Real Outcomes from Connected TV

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teads (NASDAQ: TEAD), the omnichannel outcomes platform for the open internet, today announced the beta launch of CTV Performance, an innovative performance solution that tracks exposure to action, bringing accountability to connected TV campaigns for the first time outside of the US.

CTV Performance enables advertisers to move beyond traditional CTV metrics like impressions and completion rates, offering a new layer of insight: the ability to track site visits, leads, and sales directly tied to CTV exposure. Built to complement Teads’ broader omnichannel offering, this solution allows brands to use premium streaming environments for awareness and to drive mid-funnel outcomes with measurable impact.

“At Teads, we believe every screen can be an outcome-driving screen—CTV included,” said Hugues Templier, CTV Business Lead at Teads. “With this launch, we’re helping bridge the gap between brand and performance while making advanced measurement and optimization available to more advertisers. It’s a meaningful step toward democratizing CTV as a channel that delivers both attention and outcomes.”

The solution is already helping brands reframe how they think about performance on the big screen. In a recent campaign for Men’s Wearhouse , CTV Performance enabled the brand to connect awareness and performance objectives across premium streaming and video environments. The campaign drove over 41,000 site visits and more than 50,000 incremental store visits, demonstrating how CTV can now play a measurable role further down the funnel.

Advertisers using CTV Performance benefit from:

Confident attribution of site visits and conversions via Teads’ Universal Pixel

Optimized media delivery with impressions served only when cross-device measurement is possible through Teads’ household graph

Enhanced impact by focusing on viewers with the highest likelihood of taking action, identified through Teads’ proprietary algorithm

High-impact creative formats built for the CTV environment, enhanced with branded overlays and interactive features, developed in collaboration with Teads Studio

CTV Performance is now available in beta across key global markets, including the US, EU5, and APAC, with broader rollout, including additional creatives and formats, to follow.

About Teads

Teads Holding Co. (“Teads”) (Nasdaq: TEAD) is the omnichannel outcomes platform for the Open Internet, driving full-funnel results for marketers across premium media. With a focus on meaningful business outcomes for branding and performance objectives, Teads drives value with every media dollar by leveraging predictive AI technology to connect quality media, beautiful brand creative, and context-driven addressability and measurement. One of the most scaled advertising platforms on the Open Internet, Teads is directly partnered with more than 10,000 publishers and 20,000 advertisers globally. The company is headquartered in New York, New York with a global team of nearly 1,800 people in 30+ countries.

