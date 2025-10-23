VCI Global Subsidiary Smart Bridge to Launch Ethereum-Based, Gold-Backed Crypto-Fiat Platform

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the “Company”), today announced that its subsidiary Smart Bridge Technologies Limited (“Smart Bridge”) is preparing to launch an Ethereum-based crypto–fiat platform that integrates digital assets, gold, and traditional finance within a unified and regulated ecosystem. The official launch of the platform is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2026 (Q2 2026).

The Smart Bridge platform aims to provide both institutional and retail investors with secure, compliant, and frictionless access to the world of tokenized assets. The platform is powered by XVIQ, Smart Bridge’s native utility token, which facilitates seamless transactions across cryptocurrencies, fiat currencies, and real-world assets (RWA). By merging decentralized technology with regulated financial gateways, Smart Bridge seeks to address one of the most significant challenges in digital finance: bridging liquidity between traditional and on-chain economies.

At the foundation of this ecosystem is Bridge Gold (BGD), a tokenized representation of investment-grade gold with 99.99 percent purity (999.9 fine), securely stored in regulated and audited vaults in Singapore and Switzerland. Each BGD token is backed by a verifiable physical gold reserve, combining the transparency and efficiency of blockchain technology with the tangible stability of real-world assets. This ensures investors benefit from both digital flexibility and enduring value.

To strengthen its investor proposition, Smart Bridge’s upcoming launch will feature:

An Ethereum-native multi-asset ecosystem connecting crypto, fiat, and tokenized real-world assets

XVIQ as the primary utility and transaction token for network operations

Bridge Gold (BGD) is fully backed by audited 999.9 gold reserves in Singapore and Switzerland

Integrated crypto–fiat gateway providing direct access for both institutional and retail participants

Compliance-driven infrastructure designed for scalability and regulatory alignment



Further details regarding architecture, token listings, and rollout milestones will be announced ahead of the Q2 2026 launch.

Strategic Market Positioning

Smart Bridge’s entry into the market is timed alongside major global growth in blockchain-based financial infrastructure. According to Coherent Market Insights, the global crypto-exchange market is valued at approximately US$71.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed US$260 billion by 2032. In parallel, CoinDesk, citing RedStone Finance’s June 2025 Real-World Assets Report, reports that the tokenized real-world asset (RWA) market has surpassed US$24 billion, reflecting an increase of nearly 380% since 2022. These figures highlight the accelerating institutional adoption of tokenized finance and the growing demand for regulated asset-backed digital platforms.

By positioning itself at the intersection of these two high-growth markets, VCI Global aims to capitalize on the global shift toward interoperable digital finance. The combination of gold-backed stability, Ethereum-based efficiency, and fiat accessibility gives Smart Bridge a competitive edge as investors and enterprises increasingly seek secure pathways between traditional and decentralized financial systems.

“Smart Bridge is a strategic extension of VCI Global’s mission to develop cross-sector technology platforms that drive long-term value. By bridging the gap between tangible assets and digital liquidity, we are creating pathways for institutional investors to participate confidently in the tokenized economy,” said Henry Chai, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Bridge.

About Smart Bridge Technologies Limited

Smart Bridge Technologies is a Malaysia-based technology company specializing in AI-powered automation, enterprise-grade IT solutions, and digital transformation services. A subsidiary of VCI Global, Smart Bridge integrates its expertise in software development, systems integration, and digital consulting with new capabilities in Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization advisory and blockchain-enabled financial solutions.

By combining AI innovation with capital markets insight, Smart Bridge delivers end-to-end solutions that help corporates, asset owners, and institutions unlock efficiency, scalability, and global investor access.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital market solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company’s strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

