The 60-Day XRP Countdown: Analysts Predict a New Crypto Wealth Wave as AI-Driven Blockchain Finance Expands





New York City, NY, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global crypto analysts are increasingly identifying XRP as one of the most asymmetric investment opportunities since Ethereum’s 2017 rally.

With its built-in deflationary mechanism, emerging IoT payment integrations, and growing institutional adoption, many believe XRP could trigger the next major cycle in blockchain-based wealth creation.

“Every XRP transaction permanently removes a portion of the total supply,” said crypto strategist SMQKE.

“As IoT micro-payments expand, this mechanism could create a self-reinforcing deflationary loop — driving sustainable long-term appreciation.”





NB HASH Launches AI-Managed Hashrate Ecosystem

To help users explore the practical side of AI-driven blockchain finance, NB HASH , a UK-based digital-wealth infrastructure platform, has introduced a limited-time educational campaign.

New participants receive USD 20 in complimentary AI hashrate credits, allowing them to experience how AI-managed computation can generate simulated daily yield performance from major assets such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, and XRP .

Unlike speculative trading, NB HASH focuses on infrastructure-level returns, turning idle computing resources into productive on-chain activity.

Its proprietary AI allocation engine dynamically distributes computational power across multiple blockchains based on real-time market conditions — maximizing efficiency while minimizing volatility.

“We believe the future of hashrate must be intelligent, inclusive, and instantly rewarding,” said an NB HASH spokesperson.

“By offering free credits, we allow users to experience the real utility of AI-driven blockchain finance before any financial commitment.”





Sample Yield Models (for illustration only)

Plan Type Starting Cost (USD) Simulated Daily Yield (USD) Duration Simulated Total Return (USD) Free Plan 0 (includes $20 credit) 0.8 – 1.0 Open Continuous simulated returns Starter Plan 100 5.0 2 days 110.0 Standard Plan 3,000 42.6 15 days 3,639.0 Advanced Plan 10,000 175 26 days 14,550.0 Premium Plan 50,000 1,950 40 days 89,000.0 Institutional Plan 200,000 9,600 50 days 440,000.0

Figures represent AI-simulated model projections for educational purposes only .





Three-Step Participation Process

Step 1 — Register an Account

Visit https://nbhash.ai and complete a quick sign-up to receive $20 in free AI hashrate credits.

Step 2 — Choose a Plan

Select from AI hashrate models or RWA protocol plans with different durations and yield strategies.

Step 3 — Watch Your AI Work

NB HASH’s AI algorithms automatically deploy and manage hashrate resources — users can monitor real-time performance with no manual setup required.





A New Era of Intelligent Digital Wealth

The rapid convergence of AI automation , IoT connectivity, and RWA (tokenized real-world assets) is transforming the landscape of blockchain finance.

By combining renewable-energy data centers, algorithmic yield optimization, and on-chain proof-of-performance, NB HASH is helping build a transparent and sustainable digital wealth ecosystem.

As XRP enters its super-deflationary cycle and AI infrastructure goes mainstream, intelligent platforms like NB HASH are poised to drive the next trillion-dollar wave of digital wealth creation.





About NB HASH

Founded in 2019, NB HASH Ltd. is a UK-based digital-wealth infrastructure provider integrating AI-managed hashrate technology with RWA-backed blockchain models.

Operating in over 180 countries, NB HASH focuses on transparency, energy efficiency, and financial inclusivity — empowering users worldwide to participate in decentralized wealth creation safely and efficiently.



