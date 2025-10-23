Hyve Managed Hosting Gains Momentum in the U.S. With New Regional Hub, Growing Customer Base and Key Leadership Appointment

AUSTIN, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyve Managed Hosting, a global provider of managed hosting solutions, announces a landmark year of growth for the company, marked by leadership and customer expansion. Over the past twelve months, the company has grown its customer base in the U.S. by 35% year on year, driven by rising demand for compliant, flexible and bespoke cloud hosting services. To support this momentum, the company has moved to a new office in central Austin, TX, appointed a new regional manager and expanded its global data centre network through a partnership with a leading provider.

Hyve plans to double its U.S. headcount in 2026 and evolve its service portfolio to meet the needs of customers, with a focus on compliant cloud solutions and 24/7 managed support. To further strengthen its presence within the market, the company is also planning to launch a formal channel program before the end of 2025, empowering U.S. managed service providers, resellers, and boutique integrators to deliver Hyve services with localized sales and support.

“Ensuring compliance, reliability, and security is at the heart of how we serve customers across the globe,” said Alec Grogan-Crane, Chief Technology Officer at XTRM. “Hyve Managed Hosting's fully managed and compliant infrastructure helps us deliver seamless and highly secure global payment solutions without compromise. Just as importantly, Hyve’s ability to scale quickly and reliably supports the needs of our complex customer base, allowing us to focus on innovating and enhancing the payment experience, rather than managing infrastructure.”

The company has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Laura Koehnen as U.S. regional manager. Koehnen brings over 15 years of experience in cloud infrastructure, enterprise IT, and global partnerships. Her background includes leadership roles at Amazon Web Services, VMware, Ingram Micro, and several high-growth startups, where she specialized in driving channel strategy, building partner ecosystems, and executing go-to-market sales strategies. At Hyve, Koehnen is focused on strengthening the company’s position in the region by building strategic alliances and aligning offerings with customer needs in cloud hosting solutions.

Earlier this year, to accommodate its growing team, Hyve moved its U.S. hub to a new office space at 301 Congress Avenue, a prestigious Class A office tower nestled in the heart of downtown Austin. It serves as headquarters for sales, technical support, and partner teams in North America. Moving from California to Texas in 2024 has been a strategic success for Hyve, enabling the company to attract top technical talent and boost collaboration with its European offices thanks to the more convenient time difference.

“The U.S. has become a major growth engine for Hyve in the past few years, with our Austin team leading the way in delivering exceptional service and creating new opportunities”, said Jake Madders, Co-Founder and Director of Hyve Managed Hosting. “As we enhance our capabilities and strengthen the team, our dedication to the Hyve culture and to providing an excellent customer experience stays at the core of our business “.

Recently, Hyve announced a global partnership with Digital Realty, the leading provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. This collaboration supports Hyve Managed Hosting’s expansion strategy by granting access to Digital Realty’s extensive global network, which includes over 300 data centers in more than 25 countries.

Hyve Managed Hosting delivers custom-built cloud infrastructure and fully managed solutions, including Private Cloud, Hyve Virtual Private Cloud, Hybrid and Multi-Cloud, and Dedicated and Bare Metal Servers. With a customer-first, transparent approach, Hyve helps businesses regain control of their cloud environments and reduce costs by up to 30% through tailored private cloud solutions.

Unlike the one-size-fits-all offerings available on the market, Hyve provides end-to-end management and builds every solution around each customer’s unique needs. Trusted by companies such as TJ Maxx, Soutron Global, Columbia Southern University, and XTRM Inc., Hyve continues to expand its footprint across the U.S. and globally.

Hyve Managed Hosting operates offices in the UK, USA, and Germany, with plans to expand to Australia in early 2026. To learn more about Hyve Managed Hosting, click here.

About Hyve Managed Hosting:

Hyve Managed Hosting is a global managed hosting provider committed to delivering exceptional customer service. Hyve offers a range of managed hosting solutions, including private cloud, Hyve virtual private cloud, dedicated servers, colocation, and security services. Hyve’s expert engineers become an extension of any business, providing tailor-made solutions and centralised management. To learn more, visit https://www.hyve.com/en-us/.

