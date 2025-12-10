Hyve Managed Hosting Wins Greater Austin Business Award for Technology Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyve Managed Hosting, a global provider of managed hosting solutions, has been named the winner of the 2025 Technology Innovation Award at the Greater Austin Business Awards. Chosen from 10 nominated companies, this award represents one of the highest forms of business recognition in Greater Austin, highlighting Hyve’s growing influence within the region’s thriving technology community.

As Austin has become a strategic hub for engineering excellence, customer collaboration, and solution development in recent years, it was a natural fit for the company’s headquarters, supporting both regional success and global operations. The recognition from the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce reflects the company’s ongoing investment in advancing next-generation managed cloud hosting capabilities and underscores Hyve’s deepening commitment to contributing to and growing within the broader Austin technology ecosystem.

“We're thrilled to receive this award, which comes at such a pivotal moment in Hyve’s U.S. journey,” says Hyve Managed Hosting’s Operations and Marketing Director, Charlotte Webb. “This recognition reflects our commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering world-class managed hosting on a truly global scale. We are proud of our Austin hub and the growing team and partnerships that continue to strengthen our foothold in North America. To be honored in this way is a huge acknowledgment of the exceptional work our team is doing and our dedication to bringing Hyve’s customer-first approach to more organizations across the U.S.”

This award builds on Hyve Managed Hosting’s strong momentum in the U.S. following a year of rapid expansion and customer growth. Earlier this fall, the company announced a 35% year-over-year increase in its U.S. customer base, driven by demand for compliant, flexible, and bespoke cloud hosting solutions. These achievements, together with recognition from the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, mark a new stage of growth for Hyve in the region. They reaffirm the company’s position as a trusted technology partner for businesses in Austin and across the U.S., in providing resilient, high-performance, cost-effective cloud solutions coupled with excellent customer support.

Now in its 25th year, the Greater Austin Business Awards (GABA) is the region’s largest annual business event, bringing together more than 700 community members to honor organizations that demonstrate exceptional business practices, leadership, and industry impact.

Hyve Managed Hosting operates offices in the UK, USA, and Germany, with plans to expand to Australia in 2026. To learn more about Hyve Managed Hosting, click here.

About Hyve Managed Hosting:

Hyve Managed Hosting is a global managed hosting provider committed to delivering exceptional customer service. Hyve offers a range of managed hosting solutions, including private cloud, Hyve Virtual Private Cloud, dedicated servers, colocation, and security services. Hyve’s expert engineers become an extension of any business, providing tailor-made solutions and centralized management. To learn more, visit https://www.hyve.com/en-us/.

Media contact:

Hyve Managed Hosting PR enquiries

pr@hyve.com

V2 Communications for Hyve Managed Hosting

hyve@v2comms.com