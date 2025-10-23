24/7 Market News: VENU Hitting All the Right Notes and Scaling to Meet Record Demand

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that VENU (NYSE American: VENU), a growing operator of premium hospitality and live entertainment venues across the U.S., has achieved a series of transformative milestones that position the company for accelerated national growth and long-term profitability.

VENU’s recent performance underscores its ability to merge real estate, entertainment, and community impact into one unified, scalable business model. Over the past 60 days, VENU achieved $23 million in Luxe FireSuite sales, driving a 250% year-over-year increase and signaling unprecedented record investor demand. The company’s $5 billion development pipeline, with $1.3 billion currently under construction across Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, and Georgia, is propelling VENU toward its goal of 40 venues by 2030, including 25 amphitheaters and 15 indoor complexes.

The company’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model continues to be a powerful engine for expansion. By collaborating with local governments that fund or offset a significant portion of upfront development costs, including land, infrastructure, and site preparation, VENU converts what would typically be heavy debt into bookable assets, accelerating profitability and community return on investment. Currently, 38 municipalities are in active discussions to bring VENU entertainment campuses to their regions, with current projects, largely the first four amphitheaters, projected to create 4,700 jobs and drive $17.7 billion in economic impact over the next two decades.

In less than three years, VENU has proven that innovation, ownership, and access can coexist in live entertainment. VENU’s model combines the stability of real estate with the emotional power of music and the results are speaking for themselves.

VENU’s Luxe FireSuites, which offer investors fractional real estate ownership with an anticipated 11% cap rate, have already sold $163 million of the $334 million inventory across Tulsa, McKinney, and El Paso projects. The company anticipates 2025 FireSuite sales to double, supported by a national advertising campaign running through November 15 on FOX News, FOX Business, CNBC, Peacock, and Newsmax.

Further bolstering momentum, Vanguard Group disclosed a position in VENU, reflecting increasing institutional confidence.

The company’s blockchain-powered digital platform, launching in 2026, will tokenize ticketing and memberships, streamlining fan engagement and loyalty across 40 venues. Strategic partnerships with Tixr, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, Ryan LLC, Troy Aikman’s EIGHT Elite Light Beer, and Sands Investment Group provide operational strength, while VENU’s alliance with AEG Presents ensures top-tier touring and booking integration.

With high-velocity sales and expanding institutional interest, VENU is positioned to capture a meaningful share of the $408.5 billion global music event market, redefining what it means to own, experience, and invest in live entertainment.

Please click here to read Cenorium’s full Venu analyst report on 247marketnews.com.

For the full 24/7 Market News VENU report and in-depth insights, including analyst reports, visit: Read 24/7 Market News VENU Report/

Contact sales@247marketnews.com for Analyst Report coverage and other investor/public relations services.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) is redefining the live entertainment landscape through a national network of premium amphitheaters powered by its Luxe FireSuites model. With partnerships like AEG and Aramark, and an active development pipeline of over $5 billion (including $1 billion underway), Venu is building the next generation of destination venues, where investors, fans, and artists come together in a hospitality-first experience.

Through its innovative 40/40/20 financing model and integrated hospitality campuses, the company is building a national network of premium amphitheaters and entertainment destinations, targeting 40 venues by 2030. Its flagship Ford Amphitheater was nominated as Pollstar’s Best New Venue of 2024.

About 24/7 Market News

24/7 Market News (24/7 MN) is a leading market news platform for public companies. As a pioneer in digital media, 24/7 MN is dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information. 24/7 MN takes great pride in creating innovative public relations campaigns that help clients reach the target audience.

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC (247) Disclaimer and Disclosure

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: 247MarketNews.com has been compensated $2,500 per week by MicroCap Strategies for ongoing press and editorial coverage of VENU. This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. Please review 247’s Full Disclaimer https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ . This press release may include technical analysis for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. Please go to https://247marketnews.com/venu-disclosure/ for additional 247marketnews.com VENU disclosure information.

CONTACT:

24/7 Market News

Editor@247marketnews.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.