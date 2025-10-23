Itron and Gordian Technologies Collaborate to Bring AI-Powered Intelligence to the Grid Edge

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, is working with Gordian Technologies (Gordian) to bring artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to the grid edge. Itron is enhancing its Grid Edge Intelligence (GEI) portfolio with Gordian’s AI and ML technology and enabling its developer community to access that technology through Itron’s Distributed Intelligence (DI) Developer Program. This enhancement to Itron’s GEI portfolio further enables utilities to improve grid resilience, disaster management and prevention, operational efficiency and to deliver affordable energy to customers.

Itron’s GEI portfolio features an end-to-end suite of solutions that unlock the power of data within a utility’s service territory. Gordian’s optimized software delivers ML and AI capabilities at the edge-device level and supports running inference on multiple models in parallel to maximize the benefits that can be realized. Together, the Gordian and Itron platforms can detect, analyze and classify millions of data events within milliseconds. For the utility, this unlocks even greater value from their smart infrastructure investments, lowering operational costs and improving their service.

The Gordian platform will be available later this year through Itron’s DI Developer program, allowing app developers to access this high-powered tool to deliver added value solutions for utility customers and to further enhance Itron’s GEI portfolio. Within the DI Developer platform, utilities can leverage the Gordian technology to address a wide range of use cases, such as electric vehicle connection detection and arc flash detection, that help solve operational challenges and better serve their customers. Itron first plans to apply Gordian’s technology to enhance its own anomaly detection and classification solution, using ML algorithms to classify anomalies for field investigation.

“Our vision with Gordian is to apply AI and ML across the grid edge to unlock new levels of intelligence and responsiveness for utilities. This is a powerful capability that will deliver a set of advantages which include: faster response times, lower operational costs, decentralized automation and the ability to make decisions based on real-time, site-specific data,” said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. “Enhancing Itron’s GEI portfolio with Gordian’s AI and ML technology enables a more adaptive approach to modern grid management and we are excited about our collaboration.”

“Working together with Itron allows us to bring the power of AI and machine learning directly to the grid edge. There is a substantial set of use-cases that can leverage our technology platform and we look forward to the innovative solutions that developers create,” said Shekar Mantha, Gordian’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. “By integrating our platform with Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio, we’re enabling utilities to unlock real-time insights, improve grid reliability and respond faster to emerging challenges.”

Itron’s DI Developer Program allows developers to create and deploy purpose-built applications to address utility challenges and implement innovative solutions that enhance the overall value of their distributed intelligence investment. Gordian is a key contributor to the Itron program, and with its AI and ML platform, Gordian enhances the developer community’s ability to deliver high-performance applications.

About Gordian

Gordian Technologies is an edge AI software company. Gordian provides edge-AI inference platforms that are highly efficient in terms of memory and CPU/GPU usage, which allows them to run complex neural networks on resource-constrained devices (such as electric power meters). Gordian also provides end-to-end machine learning platforms that are used to train extremely high resolution, high information-density models.

About Itron

Itron is transforming how the world manages energy, water and city services. Our trusted intelligent infrastructure solutions help utilities and cities improve efficiency, build resilience and deliver safe, reliable and affordable service. With edge intelligence, we connect people, data insights and devices so communities can better manage the essential resources they rely on to live and thrive. Join us as we create a more resourceful world: www.itron.com.

Itron® and the Itron Logo and registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Alison Mallahan

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

509-891-3802

PR@Itron.com

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

Investors@itron.com

Gordian Technologies

Peter Baird

Chief Executive Officer

646-385-3971

peter@gordian.ml



Itron, Inc.

Gordian Technologies

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Itron’s collaboration with Gordian Technologies and anticipated benefits of integrating AI and ML into grid edge solutions. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Itron undertakes no obligation to update these statements.