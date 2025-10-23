Drone Defense System Market Projected to Reach $1.609 Trillion By 2032 as Drone Stocks Ramp Up Production

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A report from Verified Market Research said that the Drone Defense System Market size which was valued at USD 33.04 Billion in 2024 is projected to reach USD 1609.47 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 62.54% from 2026 to 2032. The report said: “A Drone Defense System is a technology method for detecting, identifying, tracking, and destroying unauthorized or hostile drones. These systems are used in a variety of industries, including military and defense, critical infrastructure protection, public events, and private property security, to avoid drone-related dangers such as spying, smuggling, and attacks. The future scope of Drone Defense Systems is immense, owing to the increasing prevalence of drones and the necessity for increased security measures. AI, machine learning, and advanced sensor technologies are projected to improve these systems' effectiveness and efficiency, making them critical for airspace security and public safety in an ever-changing drone scenario.” It said that the Key Market Drivers Include: “Increasing Drone Incursions and Threats: The increasing frequency of events involving illegal or hostile drones in restricted locations, such as airports, military sites, and key infrastructure, is a major cause. These occurrences illustrate the importance of sophisticated Drone Defense Systems in protecting against potential security breaches, espionage, and terrorist operations. Drone Technology Advancements: As drone technology gets more powerful and accessible, malevolent actors will have more opportunities to exploit it. This escalation needs similarly advanced defense systems capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralizing new generations of drones, creating a market demand for cutting-edge technologies. Government rules and Policies: Stringent government rules and policies governing airspace security and the usage of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are driving the deployment of Drone Defense Systems. Governments throughout the world are putting in place measures to protect sensitive locations and public spaces, which is increasing demand for these defense solutions.” Active Companies in the drone industry this week include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH).

Verified Market Research continued: “Growing Investment in Security Infrastructure: Both the public and commercial sectors are increasing their investments in security infrastructure, which is driving the market. Organizations and organizations are prioritizing the development of comprehensive security systems, such as drone defense mechanisms, to protect assets, assure public safety, and meet legal requirements.” It concluded: “North America, particularly the United States, leads in technological innovation in Drone Defense Systems, driven by significant investments in research and development by both the public and private sectors. The region's substantial defense budget, especially in the U.S., facilitates the early adoption and deployment of advanced Drone Defense Systems for both military and homeland security applications. The regulatory framework in North America is evolving to address the challenges posed by drones, influencing the development and deployment of defense systems in both civilian and military airspace.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Zena AI Division for Advanced AI-Driven Drone Solutions for US Defense and Homeland Security to be Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that it has selected Baton Rouge, Louisiana as the base for Zena AI, Inc., the company’s specialized AI division that will develop next-generation drone technologies for US defense and homeland security applications. The company has signed a lease for a secure office space in the Downtown Baton Rouge area and will be hiring up to eight AI software and engineering specialists by the end of the year.

“Selecting Baton Rouge as the US hub for Zena AI will fast-track our R&D efforts to advance research, development, and commercialization of next-generation drone technologies for defense and homeland security,” said Shaun Passley, PhD, ZenaTech CEO. “The city’s growing technology ecosystem including strong connections to defense and infrastructure resources, aerospace and engineering talent, and research resources make it an ideal location for advanced AI drone and quantum innovation.”

The facility is intended to house a multidisciplinary team of AI software engineers, data scientists, systems engineers, and drone technology specialists. The team will advance ZenaDrone’s ISR (Inspection, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) and related AI drone platforms while expanding the company’s pool of top American AI and engineering talent.

Teams will work on a range of advanced defense and homeland security applications, including autonomous navigation, multi-drone or drone fleet coordination, real-time decision-making, along with exploration of intuitive control interfaces, such as app- or voice-based drone commands for operational use. Development work will also be conducted on the Eagle Eye project, an initiative that will integrate AI drones, historical and real time data, and quantum computing to deliver a host of predictive insights, accelerated decision-making solutions, and optimized battlefield performance.

These initiatives are aligned with the White House’s AI Action Plan and the three Executive Orders issued on July 23, 2025, which prioritize domestic AI innovation, infrastructure development, and deployment of ideologically neutral AI technologies. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, recently announced the launch of the company’s MicaSense™ RedEdge-P™ Triple sensor package. This groundbreaking system, featuring each of the company’s three RedEdge-P camera models mounted simultaneously on a single drone, establishes a new standard for capability in precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, and geospatial mapping.

The RedEdge-P Triple captures 15 spectral bands simultaneously, five narrow bands per sensor, paired with high-resolution panchromatic lenses, achieving pan-sharpened outputs as fine as two centimeters resolution at 60 meters altitude. With a capture rate of up to three images per second, this system ensures rapid, distortion-free data collection, enabling insights for crop health monitoring, precision weed management, and large-scale habitat analysis. Compatible with enterprise-grade drones like the DJI M350 and M400 series via SkyPort, the drone suite leverages RTK for centimeter-level accuracy and CFexpress storage for seamless data workflows, making it a go-to solution for geospatial professionals.

AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO) and Bullet (Degree-Trans LLC), a Ukrainian developer of turbojet unmanned interceptor systems, recently announced they have signed a Letter of Intent to establish a 50/50 joint venture to produce and deploy Bullet's combat-proven fixed-wing UAV technology across the United States, NATO defense markets and Ukraine.

AIRO will integrate Bullet's high-speed, modular interceptor drone platform into U.S. manufacturing and defense infrastructure. The advanced interceptor drone achieves remarkable speeds of up to 300 mph (450 km/h), establishing it as one of the fastest unmanned aerial defense systems available. With a substantial flight range of up to 200 km and versatile payload capacity ranging from 2.5 to 9 kg, this interceptor drone represents a significant advancement in aerial defense capabilities. The platform's modular design allows for rapid deployment and adaptation across various mission profiles, making it an ideal solution for modern defense requirements.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) - Vision software company Foresight Autonomous Holdings has integrated Nvidia’s Jetson Orin generative AI computing modules into its 3D-perception system.

Foresight is using Nvidia’s Jetson Orin Nano and Jetson AGX Orin modules to improve the capabilities of its perception systems deployed in various use cases, with a major focus on autonomous drones and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Jetson modules, which are used in generative AI, computer vision and advanced robotics, upgrade Foresight’s vision system with the computing power needed for autonomous drones and UAVs, according to Foresight.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), a global leader in advanced air mobility (“AAM”) technology, recently announced that the launch of an AAM Sandbox Initiative (the “Initiative”) in Thailand, in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (“CAAT”) and local partners. The Initiative aims to fast-track the future commercial operations of EHang's EH216-S pilotless eVTOL aircraft in the country, with the goal of establishing the world’s first commercial eVTOL operations using an innovative regulatory approach of “sandbox”. Today, continuous trial operations with EH216-S have successfully commenced at the first sandbox area in Bangkok, with plans to expand to more sandbox areas across Thailand.

