U.S. Drone as a Service Industry Outlook is Strong for 2026 Estimated to Become $202 Billion Dollar Opportunity by 2034

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The outlook for the Drones as a Service (DaaS) market in 2026 is exceptionally strong, marked by rapid expansion and increasing adoption across diverse industries. The market is projected to experience substantial growth, driven by cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and technological advancements like AI integration. The Drones as a Service (DaaS) market is projected to be roughly $8.2 billion in 2026, based on a 2024 value of $6.3 billion and an estimated growth rate for the period of around 18%. The market is growing due to the increasing adoption of DaaS for commercial purposes like agriculture, construction, and logistics, as it provides access to drone technology without the need for high upfront investment. A report from Precedence Research said that the global drone services market size is estimated at USD 33.55 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach around USD 555.58 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 36.60% from 2025 to 2034. It added: “The rising demand for industry-specific solutions and the increasing demand for time-efficient delivery are driving the growth of the drone service market… the growing initiative from governments and regulatory bodies to develop drones propels the market forward. The U.S. drone services market size is estimated at USD 8.45 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 202.79 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 36.78% from 2025 to 2034. North America held the highest share of the global drone services market in terms of value. This is due to major service providers' presence and early adoption of high-end drone technologies. Furthermore, the region's market is driven by increased demand for aerial photography in the real estate and construction sectors. The US is a significant market for drone services in North America, accounting for a large share of the region's market.” Active Companies in the drone industry this week include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), VisionWave Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: VWAV), Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), AeroVironment, Inc. (“AV”) (NASDAQ: AVAV), Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR).

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Expands Drone as a Service to Australia with Offer to Acquire a Survey Firm Serving Government and Natural Resources and Commercial Sectors - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology business solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces it has signed an offer to acquire a long-established, multi-office Queensland, Australia-based surveying and spatial services firm, marking a significant step in the company’s global expansion strategy. This targeted acquisition represents ZenaTech’s first entry into Australia and provides a strategic gateway for expanding the Drone as a Service platform throughout the broader Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, strengthening the company’s position in one of the world’s most active mining and industrial ecosystems.

“Australia is a globally significant market for mining, infrastructure, and high-precision spatial data, and this opportunity aligns directly with ZenaTech’s long-term vision for international DaaS expansion,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “This acquisition provides a strategic entry point into the APAC region and positions ZenaTech to deliver advanced drone-enabled solutions to government and commercial clients across key sectors.”

The target firm is a long-established, multi-office Australian surveying and spatial services firm with a proven history of delivering high-quality outcomes across a range of public and private sector projects. It is an early adopter of leading survey technologies with advanced reality-capture and geospatial capabilities, including drone-enabled survey workflows, LiDAR, and mobile mapping, applied consistently across its service offerings.

This acquisition would extend Drone as a Service into a new vertical within the natural resources sector. By integrating the target company’s advanced spatial capabilities with ZenaTech’s drone solutions, the company anticipates a more comprehensive and sector-diverse offering to one of Australia’s most data-intensive and resource-driven markets.

ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service (DaaS) offering is designed to provide business and government clients with flexible and on-demand or subscription-based access to drone services for surveying, inspection, maintenance, power washing, inventory management, precision agriculture, and other services, without the capital costs or operational burdens of ownership. By acquiring established, profitable service companies ready for drone innovation, ZenaTech is building a global, multi-service DaaS network anchored by existing customers and recurring revenue. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

VisionWave Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of VisionWave Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: VWAV), recently announced that it has begun R&D on Argus, a space-enabled, AI-driven counter-drone (C-UAS) system created in collaboration with BladeRanger to defend against modern unmanned aircraft threats. Argus is designed to detect, classify, track, and defeat hostile unmanned aircraft across wide operational areas.

Argus takes its name from the many-eyed guardian in Greek mythology, symbolizing persistent and continuous watchfulness. It is designed as a global counter-drone kill chain that operates from space and uses high-frequency (HF) communications to coordinate defense assets across wide areas. The system combines space-based imaging, advanced object-recognition AI, resilient HF connectivity, and a layered mix of interceptors and effectors. VisionWave has completed the system architecture and plans to file a patent application in the coming weeks covering its core technical innovations (which application has not yet been filed and for which no assurance of allowance can be given).

“Modern conflicts have shown that small drones and loitering munitions can redefine the battlefield with little warning,” said Doug Davis, VisionWave Chairman. “Argus is intended to be designed to designed to provide nations with a theater-scale shield that can detect hostile drones from space, classify them instantly, and coordinate a precise response in real time, even in highly contested environments.”

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, recently announced that it has secured a strategically significant international military order for Commander 3XL drones.

The order, placed through a recognized defense contractor, represents a significant milestone for Draganfly, reinforcing the Commander 3XL’s position as a trusted, multi-mission platform for government and defense operations worldwide. It also marks Draganfly’s selection for the first phase of a formal evaluation process as part of an ongoing program to integrate drone solutions throughout military operations.

Hoverfly Technologies, the global leader in tethered unmanned aerial systems (TeUAS), is proud to announce that its systems have been officially whitelisted on AV Halo, a hardware-agnostic software platform developed by AeroVironment, Inc. (“AV”) (NASDAQ: AVAV) that provides a modular, mission-ready suite of AI-powered software tools, including battle management with command and control (C2) for unmanned vehicles.

This milestone marks a critical step forward in warfighter-ready interoperability and networked autonomy. With AV Halo COMMAND — powered by AV's KINESIS tactical universal control architecture — operators can now control Hoverfly's tethered drones through the same common user interface used to command over 20 other uncrewed systems, creating a unified control environment across the tactical network.

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) recently announced an exclusive collaboration with Karem Aircraft, giving Archer access to the key aspects of Karem’s advanced, military-grade rotor and tiltrotor technologies for integration into Archer’s next-generation autonomous, hybrid-propulsion VTOL aircraft.

The collaboration marks a significant addition to Archer’s strategy as the company accelerates development of its dual-use vertical lift platform, designed to modernize certain legacy capabilities still in service across the U.S. and allied militaries. Archer’s objective is to deliver a multi-mission aircraft that combines modern autonomy, long-range hybrid-electric propulsion, and advanced aeromechanics capable of addressing the demands of both commercial and military operations.

