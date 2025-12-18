AI Is Transforming Mining as Global AI In Mining Market Projected to Reach $685 Billion By 2033

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the mining industry by enabling unprecedented improvements in safety, operational efficiency, sustainability and resource discovery. A recent report from Grand View Research on the global AI in mining market size was estimated at USD 29.94 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 685.61 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 41.87% from 2025 to 2033. Artificial intelligence (AI) in mining market growth is significantly accelerated by the growing need for AI technologies that enhance the accuracy of data management, decision making, productivity, and optimize operations with environmental sustainability by technology innovation in the mining sector, which further improves the sorting and accuracy by reducing the consumption of energy and waste. North America AI in mining market dominated with a revenue share of 34.98% in 2024, driven by the need to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability in the mining sector. A another report from industry insider, TPD.com, added that: “Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming industries worldwide, and the mining sector is no exception. For professionals in the mining industry, understanding the vast potential AI offers is crucial for staying ahead in an increasingly competitive and sustainability-driven market. AI is revolutionizing mineral exploration by analyzing massive datasets, including satellite imagery and geological surveys, at unprecedented speeds and accuracy. Traditional exploration methods, which involve extensive manual labor and high costs, are being replaced by machine-learning algorithms capable of predicting mineral deposits with remarkable precision. Using historical data, AI helps geologists identify patterns and target areas rich in resources. This approach not only speeds up exploration but also reduces the environmental footprint of trial-and-error methods. Mining professionals can now make data-driven decisions that save time and resources, boosting overall productivity.” Active Companies in the mining space with A.I. influence this week include Toogood Gold Corp. (OTCQB: TGGCF) (TSXV: TGC), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO), BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX).

The article continued: “Sustainability has become a major concern for the mining industry, especially as environmental regulations tighten. AI’s predictive analytics can optimize resource extraction and waste management, minimizing ecological impacts while improving operational efficiency. By monitoring environmental factors in real time, AI systems can predict potential disruptions, allowing mining companies to adjust operations to reduce emissions, minimize waste, and ensure compliance with sustainability goals. AI-driven automation also makes it easier to implement circular economy practices, such as recycling mining waste into usable materials. Mining is often considered one of the most hazardous industries, but AI is changing that. With the deployment of AI-powered autonomous equipment, drones, and monitoring systems, companies can significantly reduce the risk to human workers. Beyond safety and sustainability, AI offers mining companies a significant boost in operational efficiency. By integrating AI-driven predictive maintenance systems, companies can reduce downtime, extend equipment life, and lower maintenance costs. AI also helps optimize daily operations by automating routine tasks, such as dispatching equipment or adjusting extraction methods based on real-time data. This level of optimization leads to cost savings and ensures that every aspect of the mining process is as efficient as possible.”

TOOGOOD GOLD REPORTS GPR SURVEY RESULTS, TOOGOOD PROJECT, NEWFOUNDLAND - Toogood Gold Corp. (OTCQB: TGGCF) (TSXV: TGC) (“Toogood” or the “Company”) today announced results and interpretations from the high-resolution Deep Ground Penetrating Radar (“DGPR”) survey at the Company’s 100%-owned Toogood Gold Project located on New World Island, Newfoundland.

Key Point Summary

High-resolution DGPR survey completed over the high-grade Quinlan discovery to evaluate the capacity of DGPR to map the key felsic dyke at depth and under cover;

Survey effectively delineated the felsic dyke through distinct breaks in GPR signatures that correlate with drill core and surface expressions;

Interpretation of the northern-most DGPR line (“Line 3”) suggests the felsic dyke remains present >300 meters (“m”) north-northeast (“NNE”) of previous drilling, and remains open along strike;

Step-out drill hole 25TG033 validated the interpretation, intersecting the dyke over 100 m along strike from previous drilling (assays pending);

Technique is scalable across the district, with over 50 additional felsic dykes identified at the Toogood Project, positioning the method as a powerful tool for cost-effective and rapid target evaluation.

Management Commentary - “The results of the DGPR survey mark a significant technical milestone for Toogood,” stated Colin Smith, CEO of Toogood Gold Corp. “For the first time, we’ve been able to directly image the felsic dyke that hosts the high-grade Quinlan Zone with remarkable accuracy, both at depth and under cover. The successful validation of these results through step-out drilling demonstrates the power of this technology to identify blind extensions of mineralization.”

2025 GPR Survey - A high-resolution DGPR survey was completed by Earth Scan Technologies Ltd. across the Quinlan (and Titan) Zones to evaluate the effectiveness of DGPR in mapping the key gold-bearing felsic dyke and quartz veining beneath cover and at depth. The objective of the program was to enhance subsurface geological interpretation and improve precision in future drill targeting. In total, 1.56 line-kilometres were surveyed along seven lines, orientated perpendicular to geological strike.

The results were highly encouraging, with the DGPR data clearly delineating the felsic dyke through distinct disruptions in subsurface reflectivity that align well with geological control points. Importantly, Line 3, located over 300 metres north-northeast of previous drilling, identified an interpreted continuation of the dyke beneath cover, highlighting the strong potential for expansion of mineralization at Quinlan. To test this interpretation, step-out hole 25TG033 was drilled more than 100 meters along strike to the NNE from prior drilling. The hole successfully intersected a sulphide-bearing (pyrite-arsenopyrite) felsic dyke at a 25 meters depth, in an area lacking any surface exposure, confirming the accuracy of the DGPR model and demonstrating its capability to map concealed occurrences of the mineralized intrusive. The dyke extent remains open in all directions.

These findings collectively confirm the continuity of the felsic dyke below surface and suggest that the auriferous intrusive extends deeper and more extensively than previously known. In addition, the data identified multiple branching, bifurcating, and intersecting planar geometries, highlighting areas of potential mineral concentration and structural dilation, with several high-priority targets now defined for direct drill testing and model integration. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Toogood Gold by visiting: https://toogoodgoldcorp.com/news/

Other recent developments in the mining industry include:

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) harnesses new and emerging technologies to make operations more efficient, safer and more environmentally friendly. And RIO does this all the way through the mining life cycle: as RIO explores, designs, builds, operates and closes company assets.

Automation has been part of RIO’s business for more than a decade, and helps efforts run safer, more efficient and low cost operations. RIO is removing driver error and improving safety by increasing the automation of trucks, drills and trains. “Our Iron Ore business operates the world’s first fully autonomous, heavy-haul long-distance railway system – AutoHaul™ – which has so far travelled more than 7 million kilometres. Across many of our operations, we are using remotely operated land rovers and drones to do risky jobs and keep our people safe – like checking high walls in open pits and parts inside big machinery.”

A collaboration between BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) and Microsoft has used artificial intelligence and machine learning with the aim of improving copper recovery at the world’s largest copper mine. The use of new digital technology to optimize concentrator performance at BHP’s Escondida operation in Chile is expected to improve copper recovery.

BHP Chief Technical Officer Laura Tyler said by augmenting new digital technology capabilities with new ways of working, the team at Escondida is well-positioned to generate more value from an existing resource. “We expect the next big wave in mining to come from the advanced use of digital technologies. As grades decline at existing copper mines and fewer new economic discoveries are made, next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics will need to be used to unlock more production and value from our existing mines,” she said.

According to an article published by Farmonaut Technologies, “In 2025, the mining sector has undergone a digital revolution. Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) has not only embraced digital transformation extensively but also positioned itself at the forefront of technological advancement. By integrating advanced technologies – including data analytics, automation, and remote sensing – across its operations, Newmont continues to maximize efficiency and worker safety while minimizing environmental footprints.

Key Technological Innovations at Newmont Gold Mine - Autonomous Haul Trucks & Drill Rigs: Reducing human exposure to hazardous conditions and improving extraction precision. - Artificial Intelligence-Powered Monitoring: AI-driven monitoring systems enable predictive maintenance, reducing operational downtime and costs. - Advanced Data Analytics: Leveraging data for operational excellence, resource management, and output maximization. - Remote Sensing Technology: Integrating satellite and drone technologies for real-time site assessment and environmental tracking.”

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) has been named one of the top companies in the Fortune 500 when it comes to generating significant and measurable impact using artificial intelligence. The company ranked 31st out of 50 companies in the first annual Fortune AIQ 50 ranking. Freeport finished second in the energy sector. The publication ranked 18 sectors across Fortune 500 firms.

“We are thankful for the recognition for our teams,” said Bert Odinet, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer. “AI is only meaningful when it is coupled with people who are challenging themselves every day to build more efficient operations, processes and tools.” The Fortune AIQ 50 ranking draws on ServiceNow’s Enterprise AI Maturity Index, an annual framework that benchmarks how prepared organizations are to adopt and scale AI.

