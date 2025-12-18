Solar Drones Take Flight: The Next High Growth Frontier in Aerospace and Military Defense Ops

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The solar-powered drones market has emerged as a highly innovative segment within the drone industry, driven by increasing demand for sustainable, long-endurance aerial platforms across military, commercial, and environmental applications. Solar-powered drones leverage photovoltaic cells embedded within their structures to convert sunlight directly into energy, significantly extending their flight endurance and operational range compared to conventional battery-powered drones. This technology offers substantial advantages, including prolonged flight times, reduced operational costs, and minimal environmental impact, making it particularly valuable for surveillance, communication, remote sensing, and environmental monitoring. A report from MarketAndMarkets said that the solar-powered drones market, valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2025, is set to grow at an 18.5% CAGR, reaching USD 14.8 billion by 2034. Demand for sustainable, long-endurance aerial solutions is driving this growth, supported by technological advancements and rising global interest in eco-friendly technologies. The report said: “With rising global awareness regarding sustainability and the urgent need for eco-friendly technology solutions, solar-powered drones have gained notable attention from governments, corporations, and environmental organizations. Technological advancements in lightweight solar materials, energy-efficient propulsion systems, and advanced battery storage have enhanced drone capabilities, positioning solar-powered drones as a viable, cost-effective, and eco-friendly alternative to traditional aerial systems. This growing acceptance and increasing investments are expected to significantly propel market growth and innovation in the near future.” Active Companies leading the way in autonomous and/or artificial intelligence operations include VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ: RCAT).

MarketAndMarkets continued: “Commercial applications expanded significantly, particularly in agriculture, environmental monitoring, disaster management, and telecommunications sectors, as organizations increasingly recognized the economic and environmental benefits of solar-powered drone technologies. Strategic partnerships between drone manufacturers, solar technology providers, and governmental agencies facilitated greater access to funding, technological resources, and regulatory approvals, significantly boosting commercial viability. Several nations also initiated pilot programs and large-scale demonstrations showcasing solar-powered drone capabilities for border surveillance, infrastructure monitoring, and rural connectivity. These activities collectively underscored the commercial potential and reliability of solar-powered drones, setting the stage for rapid market expansion and increased global adoption. From 2025 onward, the solar-powered drones market is poised to experience accelerated growth, driven by continuous technological innovation, supportive governmental initiatives, and expanding applications across multiple sectors. Future developments are expected to focus on further improvements in solar cell efficiency, battery storage integration, and advanced autonomous flight control systems, significantly extending operational capabilities and mission versatility. Commercial adoption will continue to expand, with substantial growth anticipated in precision agriculture, environmental conservation, telecommunications, and emergency response applications.”

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Acquires Solar Drone Ltd., Advancing Autonomous Systems for Defense and Critical Infrastructure - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) (“VisionWave” or the “Company”) a multi-domain technology company building next-generation autonomous robotics, RF imaging, and AI-driven sensing, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Solar Drone Ltd., adding a field-proven, AI-powered autonomous aerial platform designed for persistent operations across defense, security, and energy infrastructure.

The transaction closed on December 15, 2025, pursuant to the previously disclosed Share Purchase Agreement with BladeRanger Ltd. (BLRN), with details reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 17, 2025.

A Strategic Platform Expansion - The acquisition of Solar Drone strengthens VisionWave’s autonomous mission systems and energy-infrastructure automation capabilities, adding a field-proven robotic platform for persistent, large-area operations with minimal human intervention.

With Solar Drone, VisionWave extends its technology stack across multiple verticals:

Defense & Security — Autonomous aerial capabilities designed for perimeter security, base protection, and operations in GPS-challenged or high-risk environments, with a pathway for potential integration into VisionWave’s RF-imaging and AI-driven perception architecture.

Energy & Industrial Automation — A strategic entry into the global solar operations and maintenance market through autonomous inspection and cleaning robotics for utility-scale solar assets, which may support improved efficiency, safety, and asset performance.

Multi-Domain Autonomy — A complementary aerial platform that supports VisionWave’s broader autonomy roadmap, extending its capabilities across ground, aerial, and sensor-fusion systems.



Transaction Overview - Under the terms of the transaction, VisionWave acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Solar Drone Ltd. in exchange for:

1,500,000 shares of VisionWave common stock, and

300,000 pre-funded common stock purchase warrants, exercisable at a nominal price of $0.01 per share.

The transaction includes a value-protection mechanism designed to ensure total consideration of $21.6 million, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the definitive agreements.

The securities were issued in a private placement exempt from registration under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Regulation D promulgated thereunder.

Leadership Commentary - Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave, commented:

“The completion of the Solar Drone acquisition marks an important inflection point for VisionWave. This is not a standalone asset, but a platform capability that strengthens our autonomous robotics roadmap across defense, security, and critical infrastructure. We believe Solar Drone may accelerate our ability to deploy intelligent, mission-ready systems at scale.”

Path Forward - With the acquisition completed, VisionWave will now focus on:

Integrating Solar Drone’s autonomy stack into VisionWave’s AI-driven sensing and control architecture;

Advancing commercial engagement with potential defense, security, and energy-infrastructure customers in Europe, the United States, and other strategic markets; and

Continuing its acquisition-led growth strategy, selectively pursuing synergistic technologies that expand VisionWave’s multi-domain autonomy platform.



VisionWave expects to file the required historical financial statements of Solar Drone Ltd. and related pro forma financial information within the applicable SEC timeframe. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) advanced autonomy, resilient systems and disciplined engineering together to extend human reach while reducing risk to warfighters. By fusing reliable, human-operated AI technology, secure communications and scalable mission architectures, we create persistent, intelligent platforms that can operate collaboratively alongside crewed systems to sense faster, decide smarter and act with precision in contested environments. These innovations aren’t just technological feats — they are commitments to mission effectiveness, allied interoperability and the safety of the people who serve, ensuring that when challenges arise, Boeing partners have responsive, reliable tools built on a foundation of rigorous testing and design, and decades of aerospace expertise.

Boeing portfolio includes loyal wingman-class aircraft that fly alongside crewed fighters to extend reach and sensor coverage; carrier-capable aerial refueling systems that extend the combat range of strike fighters; reusable space vehicles that enable rapid, persistent access to orbit; long-endurance undersea vehicles that operate autonomously to sense, surveil and sustain maritime advantage; and agile light-utility aircraft that provide close support, reconnaissance and logistics for distributed forces.

PteroDynamics, an innovator in autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft systems, and AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a leading provider of Electronic Warfare (EW) capabilities, recently collaborated for a joint technology demonstration at Silent Swarm 25, hosted by the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center in Alpena, Michigan. The companies integrated multiple industry-leading EW sensors from AV on the PteroDynamics P4 Transwing® autonomous VTOL unmanned aircraft system (UAS), highlighting a spectrum of maneuver capabilities available to warfighters with the combined capabilities.

Equipped with AV’s EW capabilities, the autonomous Transwing VTOL aircraft successfully completed three scenarios in operationally relevant, multi-domain environments–observing, detecting, and effecting various representative threats throughout the theater to inform future U.S. Navy operations for littoral surveillance.

Lockheed Martin's (NYSE: LMT) recently announced a $50 million investment in Saildrone, a global leader in maritime autonomous systems. This strategic collaboration will deliver commercially available unmanned surface vehicles (USV) equipped with lethal, combat-proven defense technology. The companies will collaborate with a goal of delivering integrations, including on-water, live fire demonstrations, in 2026.

Why it Matters - This commercial relationship marries the world’s most sophisticated and trusted defense technology with the most capable and operationally tested USV technology. This combination will be key to realizing the U.S. Navy’s USV vision for critical missions such as fleet defense, undersea surveillance, reconnaissance, and attack. Work will begin immediately, applying an open architecture approach along with secure command and control capability to integrate Lockheed Martin’s JAGM Quad Launcher (JQL) system onto the Saildrone Surveyor platform.

SpiderOak, a leader in zero-trust cybersecurity solutions for space, aerospace, and defense, recently announced that Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ: RCAT), a recognized industry leader in advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, has selected SpiderOak to perform a comprehensive Blue UAS cybersecurity assessment of its Black Widow™ Short-Range Reconnaissance (SRR) platform.

As part of the Defense Innovation Unit's (DIU) Blue UAS framework, SpiderOak—an official Recognized Assessor—will conduct vulnerability analysis, penetration testing, and Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI) evaluations to support Red Cat's inclusion of the Black Widow™ on the Blue UAS Cleared List.

As a Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Recognized Assessor, SpiderOak delivers a suite of independent cybersecurity evaluation services under the Blue UAS framework—designed to verify and enhance the cyber resilience of unmanned systems before they enter the Department of War supply chain.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU’S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU was compensated forty nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by VisionWave Holdings, Inc. by the Company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. “Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may”, “future”, “plan” or “planned”, “will” or “should”, “expected,” “anticipates”, “draft”, “eventually” or “projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@marketnewsupdates.com - +1(561)486-1799

SOURCE: MarketNewsUpdates.com