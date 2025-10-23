Shamis & Gentile, P.A. has Filed an Expanded Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against aTyr Pharma, Inc. (ATYR) and Alerts Investors of the December 8, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Shamis & Gentile, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint for violations of the federal securities laws against aTyr Pharma, Inc. (“aTyr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATYR) and a senior executive of the Company. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California and is captioned King v. aTyr Pharma, Inc., No. 25-cv-02826 (the “King Action”).

The King Action is related to the class action an investor previously filed against aTyr: Munguia v. aTyr Pharma, Inc., No. 25-cv-02681 (S.D. Cal.) (the “Munguia Action”), which is the first-filed securities class action in this matter. As stated in the notice published on October 9, 2025 in connection with the filing of the Munguia Action, and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which sets the deadline to seek Lead Plaintiff status 60 days after the notice of the first-filed action is published, investors wishing to serve as Lead Plaintiff must file a motion for appointment as Lead Plaintiff by no later than December 8, 2025. The filing of the King Action does not alter that deadline.

The King Action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired aTyr common stock, purchased call options on aTyr common stock, and/or sold put options on aTyr common stock, between November 7, 2024, and September 12, 2025 (the "Class Period"). This is a more expansive class and Class Period than asserted in the Munguia Action.

For more information go to:

aTyr Pharma Securities Class Action

Impacted investors may also contact attorney David Abel at securities@shamisgentile.com or (305) 479-2299.

WHAT IS THIS LAWSUIT ABOUT?

The King Action alleges that aTyr Pharma and its Chief Executive Officer violated the federal securities laws by making false and misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s Phase 3 EFZO-FIT trial evaluating its lead drug therapy candidate, Efzofitimod, for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis.

The King Action alleges that throughout the Class Period, the Company repeatedly issued positive updates describing “remarkable steroid-sparing effects” and expressing confidence in meeting the study’s endpoints.

On September 15, 2025, the truth emerged when aTyr revealed that the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT trial failed to meet its primary endpoint. The trial failed to show a significant change in steroid dosage when measured at the latter end of the study.

Following this disclosure, aTyr’s stock price fell 83.2%, from $6.03 per share on September 12, 2025, to $1.02 per share on September 15, 2025.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Shamis & Gentile, P.A. alerts impacted investors that the deadline for seeking appointment as a lead plaintiff in this lawsuit is December 8, 2025. Investors who suffered losses from trading aTyr securities and options during the Class Period are encouraged to contact the law firm for more information:

https://shamisgentile.com/securities-fraud/atyr-pharma-inc-securities-fraud-investigation

CONTACT

David Abel

Shamis & Gentile, P.A.

14 NE 1st Ave, Suite 705

Miami, FL 33132

securities@shamisgentile.com

Tel: (305) 479-2299

www.ShamisGentile.com

