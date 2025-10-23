Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Poised to Reach USD 46.32 Billion by 2034, Growing at 6.68% CAGR: Towards Healthcare Report

Ottawa, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hormonal replacement therapy market size was valued at USD 24.26 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 46.32 billion by 2034, rising at a 6.68% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Around the globe, a rise in various hormonal issues is boosting the widespread production of different hormones, which ultimately expands the global market.

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By product, the estrogen and progesterone replacement therapy segment dominated the market in 2024.

By product, the parathyroid hormone replacement therapy segment is expected to witness rapid expansion in the studied years.

By route of administration, the oral segment led the hormonal replacement therapy market in 2024.

By route of administration, the parenteral segment is expected to grow notably in the predicted timeframe.

By disease type, the menopause segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By disease type, the hypoparathyroidism segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during 2025-2034.

Market Overview & Potential

The global hormonal replacement therapy market supports replacing hormones during menopause, especially estrogen and sometimes progestogen, to resolve moderate-to-severe symptoms, such as hot flashes and bone loss. These therapies further also employed in detecting growth hormone deficiency in children and adults, and correcting thyroid disorders. The broader advances in wearable and implantable sensor technologies are focused on tracking hormone levels in real-time to determine the optimal time for starting therapy and for tailored treatment.

Key Metrics and Scope

Metric Details Market Size in 2024 USD 24.26 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 46.32 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 6.68 % Leading Region North America Market Segmentation By Product, By Route of Administration, By Disease Type and By Region Top Key Players Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Viatris, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ASCEND Therapeutics US, LLC. and AbbVie, Inc.

What are the Significant Drivers Involved in the Market Expansion?

The worldwide accelerating instances of age-related hormonal deficiencies and conditions, including menopause and male hypogonadism, as well as lifestyle changes, stress, and environmental factors, are responsible for hormonal imbalances. These concerns are further expanding the adoption of well-developed hormonal replacement therapy. Alongside, a robust pipeline of new HRT products, like novel drug applications and approvals for different conditions, is supporting the overall hormonal replacement therapy market growth.

What are the Major Drifts in the Respective Market?

The escalating patient and doctor awareness of HRT advantages and other advancements are innovations in the bio-identical therapies.

In May 2025, London-based Hormona, a HealthTech company, raised a €7.8 million Seed round to drive its expansion and support the launch of its hormone tests.

In April 2025, HRT Club a leading pioneer of direct-to-consumer hormone replacement therapies, partnered with MyMenopauseRx, the premier online doctor's office, to enhance access to menopause care for women across 21 states.

What is the Arising Challenge in the Market?

In the hormonal replacement therapy market, there are specific developing adverse effects that are impacting its overall expansion, including blood clots, cardiovascular diseases, and few types of cancer, specifically in women undergoing treatment for menopause. The rising need for high expenses in HRT medications, doctor visits, and associated lab tests is also serving as a limitation in the wider adoption.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

A substantial growth in the geriatric population is experiencing accelerated diagnoses of hormonal imbalances, like menopause and thyroid disorders, in North America is fueling the major demand for HRT approaches by 40% market share. Moreover, the US is widely developing implantable bioelectronic devices and wearable sensors, focused on tracking hormone levels in real-time, which will support in detecting the optimal window to start HRT and potentially even dispense hormones on demand. Researchers are working on testosterone for female sexual interest and non-hormonal alternatives, which are impacting the hormonal replacement therapy market expansion.

For instance,

In December 2024, Astellas Pharma US, Inc. and Dr. Jen Ashton partnered to introduce Cooler Moments to spotlight menopausal hot flashes and support women to advocate for themselves.



Asia Pacific Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Trends:

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a rapid growth in the hormonal replacement therapy market. This expansion is propelled by a rise in focus on women’s health and the aging population, mainly in China and India. Alongside, there are many progressing approaches, including innovative delivery systems, such as transdermal patches and nasal sprays, that are enhancing patient comfort and personalized treatment choices for a variety of needs. Recently, the 2025 APMF Consensus Statement facilitated updated guidance for healthcare professionals in the culturally varied Asia-Pacific region, superseding the previous 2008 statement.

Segmental Insights

By Product Analysis

How did the Estrogen and Progesterone Replacement Therapy Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The estrogen and progesterone replacement therapy segment accounted for a major share of the hormonal replacement therapy market in 2024. This therapy plays a crucial role in osteoporosis, a condition common in postmenopausal women. They also possess wider application to manage symptoms, like hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings. Ongoing developments, including transdermal estrogen delivery (patches, gels, creams), bypass liver metabolism, thus skipping the enhanced risk of blood clots seen with oral estrogen. Numerous research activities are showing estrogen therapies' advantages as an antidepressant.

On the other hand, the parathyroid hormone replacement therapy segment is predicted to expand at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034. This kind of therapy has broader use in accelerating hypoparathyroidism and its associated conditions, such as osteoporosis cases. This therapy is highlighted application in PTH deficiency, which helps in preventing complications linked with conventional treatment, like hypercalciuria and ectopic calcification. Recently, new long-acting drug formulations like palopegteriparatide (TransCon PTH) have been approved to offer 24/7 stable PTH levels, optimizing calcium control, minimizing calcium-related complications, and improving quality of life.

By Route of Administration Analysis

Why did the Oral Segment Hold a Major Share of the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the oral segment registered dominance in the hormonal replacement therapy market. A wide range of demand for oral tablets and capsules is facilitating patient convenience, popularity, ease of administration, and inexpensiveness. The increasing prescription rate, bioidentical hormones, and extended-release options are supporting the wider adoption of oral therapies. In the last few years, the FDA has approved combined oral estrogens with selective estrogen receptor modulators (SERMs), including bazedoxifene, to omit the requirement for separate progestogen therapy in some women.

Whereas the parenteral segment is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR during 2025-2034. By-pass of liver metabolism and long-lasting effects of parenteral therapies, with reduced complications, like venous thromboembolism, are fueling the broader demand for this route. Also, transdermal patches offer maintenance of the estradiol-estrone ratio absorption, similar to a pre-menopausal state, which is advantageous for health and symptom management. Besides this, vaginal rings, gels, intrauterine systems (IUS), and subcutaneous implants facilitate a wide spectrum of choices for patients.

By Disease Type Analysis

What Made the Menopause Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the menopause segment captured a major revenue share of the hormonal replacement therapy market. Along with the growing cases of menopause, the rising awareness of HRT as an efficient treatment for symptoms, such as hot flashes and mood changes, is also impacting the demand for HRT among women. Apart from this, continuous application of low and ultra-low doses of estrogen is suitable for treating menopausal symptoms and mitigating bone loss, with reduced side effects.

Although the hypoparathyroidism segment is anticipated to expand notably in the coming era. The growing instances of the condition, especially post-surgical hypoparathyroidism from thyroid surgeries, are boosting the advanced HRT. Nowadays, the world is aiming at more convenient, long-acting parathyroid hormone (PTH) analogs for accelerating calcium and phosphate homeostasis and patient quality of life, while resolving the burden of conventional calcium and vitamin D supplementation.

Recent Developments

In July 2025, SynergenX, a national leader revolutionizing hormone therapy, TRT, weight loss, and wellness services, launched the SynergenX App to simplify hormone health management.

In April 2025, Spark Hormone Therapy, a player in bioidentical hormone replacement, unveiled its groundbreaking Auto Injector device, emphasizing the transformation of the at-home treatment experience by eliminating injection-related anxiety and discomfort.​

Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Key Players List

Eli Lilly and Company

Bayer AG

Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Viatris, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

ASCEND Therapeutics US, LLC.

AbbVie, Inc.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Estrogen & Progesterone Replacement Therapy

HGH replacement therapy

Thyroid hormone replacement therapy

Testosterone Replacement Therapy

Parathyroid Hormone Replacement



By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Transdermal

Others

By Disease Type

Menopause

Hypothyroidism

Male hypogonadism

Growth hormone deficiency

Hypoparathyroidism



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

