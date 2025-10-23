Arteris Selected by Axelera AI to Accelerate Computer Vision for Edge Devices

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating semiconductor creation in the AI era, today announced that Axelera AI, the leading provider of purpose-built artificial intelligence (AI) inference acceleration technology, has licensed Arteris’ FlexNoC 5 interconnect IP for use in developing their latest project, the Europa platform, expanding their product line from edge to the data center. The platform is designed to enable high performance in a power-efficient platform supporting everything from computer vision to complex generative AI models.

Axelera AI, developed the Europa platform to revolutionize AI by providing high-performance AI inference with custom-designed AI cores and efficient power management. The flexible architecture supports various AI frameworks and models for low latency and high throughput applications. As part of this effort, Axelera AI is utilizing Arteris’ FlexNoC 5 with physical awareness. This interconnect IP includes a graphical interface for designers to create, optimize and verify the network-on-chip architecture, enhancing the design process with advanced features and real-time feedback for managing complex interconnects.

"Our previous success with an Arteris product gave us the confidence to migrate to FlexNoC 5 for our high-performance AI inference products at the edge," said Jon Fergusson, vice president of silicon at Axelera AI. "The physical awareness capabilities, along with ultra-low power provided by FlexNoC, have been valuable in managing our large floorplan and meeting power, performance, and area objectives on time."

“We are pleased to be working with Axelera AI on enhancing edge AI solutions, including the efficient underlying data movement with high-performance and lowest energy consumption,” said Michal Siwinski, executive vice president, CPO and CMO of Arteris. “Axelera AI’s ongoing use of Arteris technology underscores our dedication to delivering innovative system IP that enhance machine learning capabilities and support the growth of advanced AI computing applications from the data center to the edge.”

Large capacity data movement is a critical core competency in generative AI SoC performance. FlexNoC 5 can efficiently handle large datasets and complex AI models. Its integrated physical awareness technology enables engineering teams to streamline their design process while simultaneously reducing area and power consumption, which is critical for AI applications. Learn more at arteris.ai.

About Arteris

Arteris is a global leader in system IP used in semiconductors to accelerate the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and system-on-chip (SoC) integration automation software are used by the world's top semiconductor and technology companies to improve overall performance, engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower costs, and bring complex designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

About Axelera AI

Axelera AI is the leading provider of purpose-built AI hardware acceleration technology for AI inference, including computer vision and generative AI applications. Its first-generation product is the game-changing Metis™ AI platform – a holistic hardware and software solution for Edge AI inference which delivers world’s highest performance and power-efficiency at a fraction of the cost of alternative solutions. Headquartered in the AI Innovation Center of the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, Axelera AI has R&D offices in Belgium, Switzerland, Italy and the UK, with more than 200 employees in 18 countries. Its team of experts in AI software and hardware hail from top AI firms and Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at axelera.ai.

