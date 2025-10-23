Great American Cookies Adds New Location in Mississippi

Renowned Dessert Chain Opens First Location in Hattiesburg

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Great American Cookies, and 17 other restaurant concepts, is continuing to broaden its presence in Mississippi with the opening of a new Great American Cookies in Hattiesburg. The new store marks the first location in Hattiesburg, further underscoring the brand’s growth across the state, with 10 locations currently in Mississippi.

“Mississippi has truly embraced the Great American Cookies brand, and we are thrilled to bring our fresh-baked treats and signature Cookie Cakes to Hattiesburg,” said Allison Lauenstein, President of Great American Cookies. “For nearly five decades, our brand has been dedicated to helping our fans celebrate life’s moments, from major milestones to everyday occasions, and we look forward to creating even more sweet memories with the Hattiesburg community.”

Since 1977, Great American Cookies has baked up a reputation for not only being the creator of the Original Cookie Cake, but also for its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe. Other craveable menu items include brownies and Double Doozies™, made with delectable icing sandwiched between two cookies.

The new Great American Cookies is located at 1000 Turtle Creek Drive, Suite 270, Hattiesburg, MS 39402 and is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

