Inspirato Elevates Travel Experiences with Strategic Property Enhancements

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, announced the completion and continued rollout of a series of property enhancements across its exclusive global portfolio. These investments are designed to strengthen member satisfaction, drive higher occupancy, and reinforce Inspirato’s brand as a leader in curated luxury travel.





Recent and ongoing enhancements include:

California

San Diego : A full refreshment has been completed at Shorebreak , a contemporary ocean-view home, featuring new furnishings and décor that bring vibrant coastal energy to its refined design.

: A full refreshment has been completed at , a contemporary ocean-view home, featuring new furnishings and décor that bring vibrant coastal energy to its refined design. Santa Barbara : Poppy , a private residence, complete with a pool, putting green, and expansive outdoor living spaces, has been elevated through a full redesign, including new lighting, finishes, and modern interiors.

: , a private residence, complete with a pool, putting green, and expansive outdoor living spaces, has been elevated through a full redesign, including new lighting, finishes, and modern interiors. Newport Beach: Two adjacent homes, Admiral and Bayside, ideally situated between the beach and marina, now feature enhanced living areas and refreshed decor that blend contemporary elegance with relaxed coastal comfort.



Mexico & Caribbean

Mountains

Lake Tahoe : Sawtooth , a slopeside mountain condo has undergone meaningful updates, showcasing a refreshed mountain-modern design that perfectly balances luxury with alpine charm.

: , a slopeside mountain condo has undergone meaningful updates, showcasing a refreshed mountain-modern design that perfectly balances luxury with alpine charm. Aspen : Recent improvements were completed at Copper Gulch , a contemporary condo in the center of town to increase comfort and elevate the luxury aesthetic of a popular residence in this iconic ski destination.

: Recent improvements were completed at , a contemporary condo in the center of town to increase comfort and elevate the luxury aesthetic of a popular residence in this iconic ski destination. Big Sky & Deer Valley: Property enhancements are underway in both world-class ski destinations, expected to be completed in the coming months, followed by new photography highlighting their transformed interiors and panoramic mountain views.



“Inspirato’s commitment to excellence extends beyond service—it’s embedded in the physical quality of every stay,” said Payam Zamani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Inspirato. “These strategic enhancements reflect our focus on maintaining a best-in-class portfolio while positioning the Company for continued growth in both membership and utilization. Our goal is to ensure that every Inspirato residence delivers the elevated, consistent experience that our members expect.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Inspirato is exploring additional refresh opportunities across destinations such as Hawaii, Hilton Head Island, Nantucket, Puerto Rico, Rosemary Beach, Scottsdale, Turks & Caicos, and Tuscany.

These projects are part of Inspirato’s broader operational initiative to enhance consistency, quality, and the overall luxury members expect from the Company’s brand, supporting long-term revenue growth and enhancement of member experience. Updated imagery for completed residences is available at inspirato.com.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (Nasdaq: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club and a property technology company that provides access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning travelers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

