PropertyTek Elevates Lynette Grinter to EVP, Sales and Marketing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropertyTek , a portfolio of leading property management technology brands, including ShowMojo and Tenant Turner , today announced that Lynette Grinter has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Grinter joined PropertyTek in January as EVP of Marketing and will now lead the company’s combined sales and marketing strategy across its portfolio of proptech brands.

Grinter has a proven track record driving growth within disruptive tech companies, and brings extensive B2B SaaS experience spanning real estate, fintech, and healthcare. Prior to joining PropertyTek, Grinter built the marketing team and strategy from the ground up for Truss, an office space leasing marketplace, driving rapid growth and a successful acquisition. At Guaranteed Rate, she launched the company’s digital mortgage product, expanding channel reach and increasing revenue.

“Lynette has been a driving force in shaping PropertyTek’s brand since joining earlier this year,” said Vanessa Anderson, CEO of PropertyTek. “Her leadership across sales and marketing will help us reach more customers and continue building momentum across our brands.”

“PropertyTek has built an exceptional portfolio of innovative proptech solutions that simplify every part of the leasing journey,” said Grinter. “I’m excited to lead our sales and marketing teams to connect with property managers in new ways and make their work easier and more efficient.”

The transition follows Anderson’s recent appointment as CEO and reflects PropertyTek’s continued investment in leadership and innovation as it scales solutions that simplify leasing and operations for property managers nationwide.