PropertyTek Expands Multifamily Syndication Capabilities Across ShowMojo and Tenant Turner

New updates help property managers keep listings accurate, reach more prospective residents across major ILS platforms, and lease units faster as market competition rises.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropertyTek , a portfolio of leading property management technology brands, today announced new multifamily integrations from Tenant Turner and ShowMojo that simplify how property managers keep listings up to date and attract prospective residents faster.

In a leasing market that shows signs of both recovery and volatility , property managers need every advantage to attract qualified leads and lease units faster.

ShowMojo now expands its multifamily reach to Apartments.com , allowing managers to list units without re-entering data. Tenant Turner’s new multifamily syndication feed brings its single-family automation to multifamily portfolios, syndicating listings to major rental platforms. Together, these updates reduce manual entry and ensure listings are accurate across platforms.

“Managing multifamily properties is complex enough without manually fixing the same listings across different platforms,” said Vanessa Anderson, CEO of PropertyTek. “By expanding our syndication capabilities, we’re helping property managers keep listings accurate wherever residents search, so they can lease faster, stay competitive, and focus on growing their portfolios.”

Key updates:

Tenant Turner’s new multifamily feed: Extends single-family automation to multifamily listings, keeps data accurate, and reduces repetitive work.

ShowMojo's Apartments.com integration : Automates syndication from the PMS to Apartments.com through ShowMojo, ensuring listings stay consistent across platforms.

Simplified workflow: Keeps listings consistent across platforms and improves accuracy for prospective residents.

Better leasing outcomes: Accurate, real-time listings help property managers fill units faster.





“These multifamily updates highlight our commitment to delivering practical, easy-to-use tools that remove the hassle from leasing,” added Anderson. “Whether you’re managing five buildings or fifty, our goal is to help you focus less on admin work and more on growing your business.”

Tenant Turner customers already using the platform for single-family listings can now extend the same automation to multifamily portfolios, while ShowMojo users can expand their listing distribution to Apartments.com.

To get started with the Tenant Turner multifamily feed, visit pages.tenantturner.com/multi-family .

To get started with the ShowMojo multifamily syndication, visit: sm.showmojo.com/multifamily .

About ShowMojo

ShowMojo automates the entire leasing experience for property managers, owners, and leasing agents. From scheduling and showing coordination to prospect screening and follow-up, the platform saves time and reduces vacancies. With tools for secure self-showings, customizable workflows, and detailed reporting, ShowMojo delivers a better experience for both renters and property managers. Learn more at showmojo.com

About Tenant Turner

Tenant Turner is a leasing automation platform trusted by thousands of small and midsize property managers across the U.S. It helps residential property managers fill vacancies faster with less effort. From pre-screening, to scheduling showings, and managing communications, Tenant Turner delivers modern, easy-to-use tools that save time and reduce admin burden. Learn more at tenantturner.com .