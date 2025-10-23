Bring it Home: Rogers World Series Ticket Giveaway for Fans and Customers Starts Today

Giving away 500 free tickets to fans every World Series home game

Expanding Rogers Beyond the Seat postseason ticket giveaway to reward more customers with exclusive experiences

Part of World Series Bring it Home campaign to rally fans behind Canada’s team

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers, proud owner of the Toronto Blue Jays, announced today plans to expand access to fans and customers to the World Series through ticket giveaways and exclusive opportunities, part of a new campaign rallying Canada’s team to Bring it Home.

“The Blue Jays unite fans right across the country and they all want the same thing – for Canada’s team to bring the World Series championship back to Canada,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Rogers. “We’re thrilled to give thousands of fans and customers the chance to experience the World Series and this iconic baseball team.”

Starting today at 11:00 a.m. ET, fans who post a photo or video encouraging the team to Bring it Home on Instagram using #BringItHomeJays will be entered for a chance to win one of 250 pairs of tickets to Game 1 of the World Series. Check Rogers Instagram account for more details.

On Friday, Rogers will surprise lucky fans watching Game 1 at various locations across the Greater Toronto Area with 500 tickets to Game 2 of the World Series. An additional 10 pairs to Game 2 will be given away on Rogers Instagram.

For Rogers customers, the company is giving away hundreds of tickets to World Series home games at Rogers Centre through Rogers Beyond the Seat, including a national grand prize contest that includes a pair of tickets with airfare and accommodations. Rogers customers can visit rogers.com/bluejays to enter for a chance to win. In addition, Rogers is rewarding some of its longest-tenured customers with VIP World Series experiences.

Rogers will turn its iconic red to Blue Jays blue across retail, out of home advertising, television advertising, social media and digital advertising to celebrate the team and Blue Jays fandom.

All tickets are non-transferable.

