Edible Garden Joins the CEA Alliance — Partnering with Growers, Suppliers, and Retailers to Shape the Future of Controlled Environment Agriculture & AgTech

BELVIDERE, NJ, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it has joined the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Alliance, an international trade association dedicated to advancing the interests of indoor vertical and high-tech greenhouse growers. By joining the CEA Alliance, Edible Garden is partnering with growers, suppliers, and retailers to shape the future of indoor agriculture, expanding its role in advancing food safety, sustainability, and innovation across the industry.

The Company’s membership also aligns with its ongoing support of Walmart’s Project Gigaton, one of the world’s largest private-sector sustainability initiatives, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions across global supply chains. As a recognized Walmart Giga Guru, Edible Garden continues to demonstrate measurable progress toward these sustainability goals through its Zero-Waste Inspired® mission and innovative CEA practices.

The Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) Alliance is a membership trade association representing greenhouse and indoor growers of fruits and vegetables, working with suppliers, retailers, academics, and government representatives. The Alliance works to advance CEA through advocacy, education, and collaboration, focusing on food safety, sustainability, and consumer awareness. Its mission is to ensure that CEA-grown produce plays a vital role in creating a more resilient, resource-efficient, and transparent food system. The CEA Alliance also provides platforms for member networking, industry standards development, and policy engagement, strengthening the role of controlled environment agriculture in meeting growing consumer demand for safe, fresh, and sustainable produce. Learn more at www.ceaalliance.com.

“As a company deeply committed to sustainability, innovation, and advancing the future of fresh produce, we are proud to join the CEA Alliance,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “Membership in the CEA Alliance provides Edible Garden with a unique platform to engage with other leaders in the controlled environment agriculture industry, share knowledge, and contribute to the development of best practices that will define the future of indoor farming. It also gives us a stronger voice in advocating for policies that support climate-resilient, resource-efficient growing methods, ensuring that the needs of CEA producers are recognized on both a national and global level.”

“Our involvement in the Alliance is directly aligned with our Zero-Waste Inspired® mission, reinforcing our commitment to reduce food waste, conserve natural resources, and deliver safer, more sustainable, and more transparent food options for consumers. By joining this influential organization, we are taking another step forward in positioning Edible Garden as a pioneer in next-generation agriculture while advancing the broader goals of the CEA industry.”

“We are pleased to welcome Edible Garden to the CEA Alliance,” said Tom Stenzel, Executive Director of the CEA Alliance. “Edible Garden exemplifies the values of sustainability, innovation, and consumer trust that define our organization. As the CEA Alliance continues to collaborate with growers and suppliers, we look forward to working with Edible Garden to further promote critical sustainability objectives across the industry.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

