Actelis Networks Receives Order from Oklahoma Telecommunications Carrier to Enhance Rural Broadband Connectivity in Osage County and Ozarks Region

FREMONT, Calif, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has received an order from a local telecommunications carrier serving Oklahoma for its advanced amplification solutions to enhance broadband connectivity in underserved rural communities across Osage County and the Ozarks region.

The deployment represents a strategic approach to rural broadband enhancement, demonstrating how hybrid fiber-copper technology can deliver immediate, cost-effective improvements to customer experience without waiting for potential future fiber deployments. The carrier is utilizing Actelis' amplification products to strengthen signal quality and extend reach over existing infrastructure, providing residents with enhanced broadband service at a fraction of the cost and time required for full fiber buildouts.

"This deployment demonstrates how hybrid fiber-copper technology can deliver immediate broadband improvements to underserved communities while maximizing the impact of BEAD program investments," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "By leveraging existing infrastructure, carriers can connect more households at a fraction of the cost of fiber-only approaches, making every federal dollar go further in bridging the digital divide."

The Osage County and Ozarks regions, known for their dispersed populations and challenging terrain, represent areas where traditional fiber deployment can be prohibitively expensive and time-consuming. Actelis' amplification technology enables the carrier to leverage existing copper infrastructure to deliver fiber-grade performance, ensuring residents have access to reliable broadband services for education, healthcare, remote work, and economic development.

This deployment strategy aligns with the objectives of the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program's $42.45 billion initiative to connect underserved Americans. By demonstrating that hybrid networking can multiply the effectiveness of infrastructure investments, deployments like this showcase how carriers can provide immediate benefits to communities while positioning for future infrastructure programs.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

