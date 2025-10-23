House of Doge Congratulates Partner 21Shares on Acquisition by FalconX

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge Inc., the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, congratulates 21Shares, the world’s leading provider of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products, on its announced acquisition by FalconX. The transaction represents a significant step in the effort to align listed markets with digital assets and expands FalconX’s global presence across the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

House of Doge formed a partnership with 21Shares earlier this year to help broaden regulated access to Foundation-backed Dogecoin products for mainstream investors. FalconX is an investor in CleanCore Solutions, which operates the Official Dogecoin Treasury. Together, these relationships connect House of Doge’s mission to drive real-world utility with 21Shares’ exchange-traded product expertise and FalconX’s institutional market infrastructure.

According to the acquisition announcement, the combination brings together 21Shares’ strengths in product development and distribution with FalconX’s institutional trading, credit, structuring, and risk-management infrastructure. The combined platform is expected to create regulated investment products that serve growing institutional and retail demand for digital-asset exposure.

Since 2018, 21Shares has developed into a global leader in digital-asset ETPs. As of September 30, 2025, it managed more than 11 billion US dollars in assets across 55 listed products. FalconX, co-founded by Chief Executive Officer Raghu Yarlagadda, has facilitated over 2 trillion US dollars in trading volume for more than 2,000 institutional clients around the world.

FalconX stated that the acquisition is a deliberate, long-term investment intended to build durable enterprise value across market cycles. Following completion of the transaction, 21Shares will continue to operate independently under the FalconX umbrella. No changes are planned to the construction or investment objectives of existing 21Shares ETPs in Europe or ETFs in the United States.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the necessary infrastructure to integrate Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.



