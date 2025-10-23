This 47-Acre Private Retreat in North Carolina Has a Pool Pavilion, Grand Social Barn and Spring-fed Ponds

LISTING LINK: https://www.premiersothebysrealty.com/single-family/clm/car4299697/1619-ellis-belk-road-monroe-nc-28112

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Springs Farm, a newly completed estate envisioned over five years, has entered the market for $4.2 million. Located at 1619 Ellis Belk Farm Road in Monroe, the 47.3-acre property is represented exclusively by Julie Breedlove of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Charlotte office. View the listing here.

Conceived as a private lifestyle retreat, the estate includes a 6,830-square-foot main residence, a 940-square-foot guesthouse, a multi-functional social barn and resort-grade outdoor amenities. Designed for both large-scale entertainment and quiet connection with nature, the property supports year-round living and legacy ownership.

The main residence offers six bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths across a floor plan that balances scale with intimacy. Interiors feature walls of glass, cathedral ceilings and reclaimed oak mantles milled from trees harvested on-site. The kitchen is anchored by Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and includes a scullery and butler pantry. The primary suite offers pond views and spa-inspired finishes.

A saltwater pool courtyard with hot tub, pavilion, fireplace and outdoor kitchen

A 940-square-foot guesthouse with private office and carport

A grand, 5,055-square-foot social barn with cathedral ceilings, stage, catering kitchen, projector and loft spaces

Four stocked, spring-fed ponds, private-named trails, fire pit decks and recreational amenities, including archery, shooting range, kayaking, paddleboarding and meditation hill

Additional spaces include a fitness studio, hidden bunk room, wine storage and flex rooms for work and play



Outdoor areas were designed for intentional interaction with the land, including gazebos, wooded trails, and recreational clearings. Every element was curated to support a lifestyle focused on gathering, grounding, and generational use.

“Heartland Springs Farm is more than a home; it is a lifestyle retreat. It’s scale, versatility and meticulous design create a sanctuary where family and friends can gather for generations to come.”

Julie Breedlove, global real estate advisor, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s Charlotte office.



