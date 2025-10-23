AUA Names Urology Trailblazer Victor Nitti, MD, as Secretary-Elect

BALTIMORE, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce Victor W. Nitti, MD, has been named secretary-elect, a position he will assume in May 2026 with confirmation at the AUA Annual Business Meeting. In May 2027, he will become Secretary for a four-year term.

The Secretary of the AUA serves as a key leader overseeing governance, scientific programming, and member engagement. As a voting member of the Board of Directors, the Secretary guides the Annual Meeting’s scientific sessions, manages international partnerships, and represents the AUA across the global urologic community, while also collaborating with industry to support the organization’s mission.

“Dr. Victor Nitti’s selection as secretary-elect of the AUA reflects his extraordinary dedication to advancing urologic education, research, and patient care,” said Lane Palmer, MD, AUA president. “His decades of leadership, scholarship, and mentorship have shaped the field and inspired generations of urologists. We are honored to welcome him to this pivotal role as we continue to strengthen our mission and global impact.”

A globally recognized leader in urology, Dr. Nitti brings more than three decades of clinical, academic, and organizational leadership to the role. He currently serves as professor of Urology and Obstetrics & Gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, where he holds the Shlomo Raz Chair in Urology and is the administrative chief of the Division of Urogynecology and Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery. A longtime contributor to the AUA, Dr. Nitti has held key leadership roles including chair of the Education Council and chair of the Publications Committee and has served as an Oral Examiner for the American Board of Urology. He has also been on global panels such as the World Health Organization’s International Consultations on Incontinence.

Dr. Nitti’s dedication to advancing urologic education and research has earned him numerous honors, including the AUA Presidential Citation and the Victor A. Politano Award. He is a Past President of the Society for Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine and Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU), and continues to be a driving force in shaping clinical practice and international collaboration within the field.

“I am very excited to start in my role as secretary-elect, and I am honored to have been chosen to serve the AUA Board in the role of secretary,” said Dr. Nitti. “It is a privilege to be able to give back to an organization that has given so much to me.”

As Secretary-elect, Dr. Nitti will work closely with the current AUA Secretary, David Penson, MD, MPH, MMHC, to ensure a smooth transition and gain valuable insight into the responsibilities of the role before officially assuming the Secretary position.

