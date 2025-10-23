Datavault AI Announces Headquarters Relocation to Philadelphia, Expansion of AI and Quantum Centers, and Advisory Board Growth to Fuel Rapid Innovation

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), a leader in AI-driven data valuation, monetization, and Web 3.0 asset tokenization, today announced strategic expansions reflecting its accelerated growth trajectory. Building on recent milestones, including partnerships with Max International AG for a Swiss Digital RWA Exchange and the acquisition of NYIAX and IP accessing the Nasdaq financial framework for its planned launch of New York-based International Elements Exchange™, the company is enhancing its global footprint to drive customer-centric innovation in AI, blockchain, and digital twins.

Datavault AI will relocate its corporate headquarters to Philadelphia's historic downtown area, with site selection managed by a board-appointed subcommittee. "Philadelphia is home for me,” said Datavault AI CEO Nathaniel Bradley, “and it's where we aim to build a historically significant company from the same grounds George Washington selected for the original White House, birthplace of our democracy.”

Nate continued, “This move positions us at the heart of innovation and talent in the Northeastern sector of the United States, enabling deeper customer service through proximity to East Coast tech hubs. Philadelphia’s natural beauty is matched only by the incredible strength of its human and commercial resources. We are ready to contribute to the Philadelphia community by placing our company’s headquarters within the downtown area, and we hope to energize it with a spirit of innovation and leadership. Our coveted relationships with Drexel, University of Pennsylvania, Penn State and so many other organizations in the greater Pennsylvania region have an unmatched history, places of worship and entertainment for our growing team members of diverse backgrounds, as well as history and art that made this decision one we joyfully made and we intend to be in full swing in Philadelphia for the entirety of our 2026 campaign."

Simultaneously, the company has opened its Center for AI and Quantum Computing Excellence at 9040 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, Georgia—a state-of-the-art, Class A eight-story glass office building spanning 180,000 square feet on 23 wooded acres along the Chattahoochee River. Featuring modern high-speed infrastructure and on-site data centers, the lab is optimized for advanced computing with 22,000-square-foot floor plates ideal for collaborative R&D. The center will align with Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia systems for talent recruitment, fostering breakthroughs in quantum computing and AI. Datavault AI is actively hiring AI engineers, blockchain specialists, and systems-integration experts to accelerate development. "Georgia's tech ecosystem is critical for scaling our quantum and digital twin technologies, ensuring rapid deployment of customer-focused solutions," added Bradley.

The Beaverton, Oregon, facility will remain operational to support WiSA Engineering, Datavault AI expansion teams, and Pacific Rim sales and customer support, maintaining seamless service for global clients.

Further expanding internationally, Datavault AI is opening its Quantum Computing & Digital Twin Embassy in Knightsbridge, London, U.K., to advance European collaborations in tokenized assets and AI monetization.

In governance news, the board has approved two additional advisory members, with announcements pending due diligence. Datavault AI welcomes Dr. John Ratzan, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Financial Services Data and AI North America Lead and Mr. Mustaq Patel to its leading advisory board. "Their expertise in AI scaling and global strategy will propel our customer-centric growth," stated Bradley. “The advisory board has been authorized to also include and has extended an invitation to the Honorable Congressman Anthony “Tony” Coelho, a former Democratic minority whip from California, as well as two positions that will be filled by the end of October if we meet our goal for this important advisory body that is established at this time where every decision we make counts.”

Putting to immediate use the new London location the company has hired Julian Usher to direct its 1571® initiative. 1571, a brand name originating from the founding of the London Exchange in the same year, is Datavault AI’s art, luxury asset, antiquities and high-value collectible platform that will leverage the company’s patented agents DataValue® and DataScore® that have been developed to replace antiquated auction and valuation systems that give way to new smart contract driven and Web 3.0 solutions for exchange.

Julian Usher, who will be heading up Datavault AI’s 1571 initiative from the new London operation stated, “Having collaborated with Datavault AI and its founder, Nate Bradley, for over eight years, I’m thrilled to support their expansion to London, where they will pioneer the digitization of real-world assets. By leveraging AI and tokenization, Datavault AI is set to revolutionize the art world, luxury assets, and high-value collectibles, markets traditionally reserved for the global affluent. Our innovative platform will democratize access, enabling everyone to invest in and engage with these assets while fostering an inclusive space for emerging talent. The new London headquarters, featuring an exclusive gallery, will showcase iconic works from artists like Banksy and Michelangelo, offering a secure and accessible way for all including beloved street and graffiti artists to participate with us in our transformative vision. Given the events in Paris, the discussion about crypto anchors, data monetization and cybersecurity is paramount, and I’m proud of our work here and London was made for this. We’re ready.”

These initiatives underscore Datavault AI's commitment to rapid expansion while prioritizing innovative, service-oriented solutions in the evolving Web 3.0 landscape through patented platforms.

About Mr. Mustaq Patel

Mr. Mustaq Patel is the Group Managing Director of Cindrigo Holdings Limited, an international renewable-energy enterprise headquartered in London. He also serves as a Director of Cloud Health Technologies Group and as an Advisor to Hamilton Reserve Bank in St. Kitts & Nevis.

Mr. Patel has an extensive background in mergers and acquisitions, having advised global clients including Hewlett-Packard, Compaq, Ford Motor Company, Hutchison Whampoa, The Rank Organization, Airbus, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. Mr. Patel has also served as an Advisor to the World Health Organization. Earlier in his career, he worked with the Brunei Investment Agency on the recovery and restructuring of assets.

In addition to his corporate leadership roles, Mr. Patel serves as an Advisor to the Mandela Family company, The Long Road to Freedom, where he supports initiatives that bridge innovation, sustainability, and social impact through the use of Ai and blockchain, reflecting his commitment to responsible growth and global collaboration.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AITM (Nasdaq: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The company’s cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA®, ADIO® and Sumerian® patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multichannel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange® (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI’s technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

About Honorable Former Congressman Tony Coelho Democrat of California

The "Honorable Former Congressman Tony Coelho" refers to Anthony "Tony" Lee Coelho, a former U.S. Representative for California who is best known as the primary sponsor of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). A Democrat, he served in the House from 1979 to 1989, was the first elected Majority Whip for the Democrats, and has since become a leading advocate for people with disabilities and a member of the board of directors for the Epilepsy Foundation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws. Words such as "expect," "will," "anticipates," "continues" and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including statements herein regarding our business opportunities and prospects, strategy, future revenue expectations, licensing initiatives, patent initiatives as well as the successful implementation of the patented technologies, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to successfully utilize all intellectual property that has been issued and granted Notices of Allowance; risks regarding our ability to utilize the assets we acquire to successfully grow our market share; risks regarding our ability to open up new revenue streams as a result of the various patents mentioned in this press release; our current liquidity position and the need to obtain additional financing to support ongoing operations; general market, economic and other conditions; our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on Nasdaq; our ability to manage costs and execute on our operational and budget plans; our ability to achieve our financial goals; the degree to which our licensees implement our technologies into their products, if at all; the timeline to any such implementation; risks related to technology innovation and intellectual property, and other risks as more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this communication based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.





