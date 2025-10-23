National Fuel Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025 after market close.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and will include prepared remarks from the executive team followed by a question and answer session.

All participants must pre-register to join this conference using the Participant Registration link.

A webcast link to the conference call will be provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com.

A replay will be available following the call through the end of the day, Thursday, November 13, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 634818.

For additional information, contact:

Natalie Fischer, Director of Investor Relations (716) 857-7315

Kathryn Nikisch-Hoffman, Lead Equity Plan Administrator (716) 857-7340

Karen Merkel, Media Contact (716) 857-7654

Email: nfg_investor_relations@natfuel.com

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.