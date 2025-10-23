Flow by MAIV Launches for Base Ecosystem Builders





BERLIN, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAIV , an onchain payments and investment infrastructure provider, announces today the launch of its new FX and cross-border payments product, ‘Flow’. Available through Flowonbase.com , Flow is now listed in the Base Services Hub as a service provider for builders within the Base ecosystem.

Flow represents MAIV’s next-generation platform for a borderless, blockchain-powered economy. Through a unified, API-driven system, clients can access multi-currency banking, FX, and payment solutions across more than 155 currencies, with the ability to integrate directly via API. By moving payment flows on-chain, Flow eliminates dependence on legacy banking rails, enabling instant, transparent settlements with reduced FX slippage. Smart contract automation and programmable compliance ensure that every transaction remains efficient, secure, and fully auditable.

This milestone marks a major step in MAIV’s expansion onto Base, following the recent launch of its cross-border payments infrastructure. With Flowonbase.com now live, MAIV is redefining global financial connectivity by combining on-chain payments and fiat integration directly within the Base network.

MAIV’s Flow platform enables both individuals and institutions to onboard and offboard to the Base ecosystem directly in their local currencies, providing one of the broadest global on- and off-ramp networks available today. In addition to ramping capabilities, Flow supports corporate and individual fiat-to-fiat cross-border payments using stablecoins on Base, ensuring secure, compliant, and instantaneous liquidity movement across borders.

Sáne Stewart, COO & Co-Founder at MAIV, says:

“Inclusion in the Base Services Hub is an important first step to prove MAIV’s readiness to serve builders across the Base network. This listing highlights MAIV’s role as a key enabler of decentralized finance, providing scalable and compliant infrastructure for builders, institutions, and applications.”

As part of its integration, MAIV is offering exclusive benefits to Base builders, including a 15% discount on all global ramping and liquidity solutions and zero license fees for whitelabel products. These incentives aim to accelerate ecosystem adoption while providing tangible value to Base developers and builders.

The news comes amid MAIV’s rollout to the Base ecosystem, which includes an upcoming public-facing Base mini app for payments and international remittance, coming soon. Learn more about Flowonbase here .

About MAIV: MAIV is an onchain financial infrastructure company bridging traditional finance and blockchain technology. Its suite of products enables seamless, compliant, and borderless global payments, FX, and investment solutions for businesses and institutions. By combining regulated financial access with blockchain-native efficiency, MAIV empowers organizations to operate globally without borders. Learn more at www.maiv.io .

About Flowonbase: Flowonbase is MAIV’s next-generation onchain payments platform built for the Base ecosystem. It provides direct local currency on- and off-ramps, cross-border stablecoin payments, and integrated multi-currency banking via API. Designed for builders, enterprises, and institutions, Flowonbase delivers instant, compliant, and transparent global liquidity on Base. Learn more at www.flowonbase.com .

