DataGrail Privacy Risk Summit: As AI & Privacy Collide, Automation & Guardrails Key to Responsible AI Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DataGrail's Privacy Risk Summit gathered top privacy, security, and legal experts to explore how emerging technologies like AI, evolving regulations, and consumer expectations are shaping the future of privacy programs. The takeaway? With AI accelerating both innovation and risk, privacy is evolving toward the same regulated discipline that cybersecurity has seen for the last decade.

Event highlights:

A New Standard of Privacy: From Compliance to Proactive Readiness. Keynote speaker Tom Kemp, executive director of the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) emphasized that companies can’t afford to wait for the next wave of privacy laws, but must prepare now — by operationalizing transparency, strengthening data governance, and automating compliance tasks. Organizations that react are already behind, as the new standard demands readiness, agility, and a deep understanding of what consumers value most: control over their data.

Across sessions, industry experts including Jason Clinton, Deputy CISO at Anthropic; Whitney Merrill, head of global privacy and data protection officer at Asana; Sunil Agrawal, CISO at Glean; Omer Tene, partner at Goodwin; Shannon Yavorsky, partner at Orrick; and Dr. Gabriela Zanfir-Fortuna, vice president of global privacy, Future of Privacy Forum, all highlighted a growing tension: AI systems are generating insights from data faster than traditional privacy frameworks can keep up, demanding a redefinition of responsible data use. Privacy can’t be siloed—engineering, legal, compliance, and executive teams must collaborate to embed privacy directly into AI design and governance. With thousands of in effect, the companies that will thrive in this borderless era are those that treat AI ethics and privacy as inseparable, building cultures, technologies, and policies that ensure innovation is grounded in integrity. Automation and Transparency Are Reshaping Privacy Operations. From panel discussions to peer-led career sessions, experts reinforced that while automation is essential for scale and efficiency, lasting privacy impact comes from embedding transparency, education, and a culture of privacy-first thinking across every level of an organization.





“Consumers expect companies to respect them; taking a consumer-centric approach builds trust and loyalty,” said Kemp. “Transparency should not be seen as a burden but as a way to strengthen your brand and align with growing consumer expectations. It shouldn't be buried and hard to find.”

DataGrail Introduces Risk Register for Centralized, AI-Powered Privacy Risk Management

The conversations at this year’s Privacy Risk Summit made one thing clear: organizations need smarter, faster ways to manage privacy risk in an AI-driven world. In response to this growing demand, DataGrail introduced Risk Register , which provides the foundation for a proactive, defensible privacy program in the age of AI. By centralizing risk in a single platform, providing AI-powered insights, and streamlining mitigation, DataGrail’s complete privacy platform helps organizations meet evolving demands of GDPR, CCPA, and global compliance. Risk Register surfaces privacy risks into a single centralized hub to manage, identify and mitigate privacy risks from across the business and recommend actionable, context-aware next steps.

"This year’s Privacy Risk Summit made it clear: the most forward-thinking organizations are redefining what responsible data stewardship looks like. They’re investing in automation, fostering cross-functional collaboration, and making privacy a core company value,” said Daniel Barber, CEO, DataGrail. “As global regulations tighten and consumer expectations rise, DataGrail is committed to empowering businesses to lead with confidence, stay compliant, and build lasting trust in a privacy-first world."

Full session recordings are available here. For more information, please visit our social media channels or datagrail.io .

