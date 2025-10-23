TSplus Cheers on “Sisters In Rose” as the Adventure Begins in the Trophée Roses des Sables 2025

MERZOUGA, Morroco, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is proud to announce the exciting start of the Trophée Roses des Sables 2025, where our sponsored team, Sisters In Rose, is already achieving great results in this legendary women-only rally through the Moroccan desert.

The Trophée Roses des Sables 2025: A Challenge of Courage and Solidarity

The 25th edition of the Trophée Roses des Sables officially began on October 17, 2025, in Morocco, and runs until October 26, 2025. This unique rally brings together women from around the world to navigate the desert using only a compass and roadbook: A true test of endurance, strategy, and solidarity.

Official route highlights:

October 17–18: Technical and administrative checks, departure from Merzouga.

Technical and administrative checks, departure from Merzouga. October 19–24: Core desert stages, including orientation challenges and the famous Marathon Stage.

Core desert stages, including orientation challenges and the famous Marathon Stage. October 26: Final arrival and celebration in Fès.



The Trophée Roses des Sables 2025 is not about speed, but precision, teamwork, and perseverance; values that resonate strongly with the spirit of TSplus.





Sisters In Rose: Ranked 9th in the Trophée Roses des Sables 2025 Marathon Stage

Our Sisters In Rose team number 324 has made an impressive start, currently holding 9th place among 78 teams in the 4×4 category of the Trophée Roses des Sables 2025 ranking.

Right now, Olivia and Emilie are facing the legendary Marathon Stage, one of the rally’s toughest phases. For two full days, teams must navigate dunes, wadis, and rocky terrain without external assistance, relying solely on their driving skills, endurance, and teamwork. The Sisters In Rose are proving their strength and determination every step of the way.

What’s Next in the Roses des Sables 2025 Adventure

In the days ahead, participants will continue crossing the heart of the Moroccan desert, heading north toward Fès for the grand finale on October 26. Along the route, teams will also take part in humanitarian missions, delivering school supplies and essential goods to local communities, which is a cornerstone of the rally’s solidarity mission.

Follow the Trophée Roses des Sables 2025 Live

Stay up to date with every stage of the race and track our team’s progress in real time:

TSplus: Proud Sponsor of Sisters In Rose in the Trophée Roses des Sables 2025

At TSplus, we believe in pushing boundaries — both in technology and in life. Supporting Sisters In Rose in the Trophée Roses des Sables 2025 reflects our core values of courage, innovation, and connection.

We are incredibly proud of Olivia and Emilie as they embrace this challenge with passion and solidarity. Their journey is an inspiration — and we’ll be cheering for them every kilometer of the way!

About TSplus

TSplus is a global provider of secure remote access and application delivery solutions, empowering businesses of all sizes to work efficiently from anywhere. With solutions for Remote Access, Remote Support, and Server Monitoring, TSplus simplifies IT infrastructure while ensuring reliability, security, and scalability. Trusted by clients in over 140 countries, TSplus is committed to innovation and helping organizations stay connected in a rapidly evolving digital world.

