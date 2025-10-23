JCDecaux signs the landmark OOH/DOOH advertising contract in Norway with Bane NOR





Paris, October 23rd, 2025 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announced today that JCDecaux Norge AS, its Norwegian subsidiary, has signed an exclusive 4+2+2 year contract to operate all the advertising assets at Norway’s railway stations including its largest and most important transportation hub, Oslo Central Station. Bane NOR will finance the capex.

Morten Stray Floberghagen, Director of Property Management in Bane NOR, said: “We are delighted that we can continue to work with JCDecaux. Thanks to their innovative and highly skilled organisation, they have delivered remarkable contract growth. Together, we have developed outstanding advertising arenas and plan to continue this work in the new contract period.”

Jean-Francois Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “We are very pleased to continue our advertising partnership with Bane NOR which started in 2012. With very iconic large format displays, Oslo Central Railway Station has become a showcase for effective DOOH campaigns. More and more people are taking the train to and from work in and around Norway’s major cities. Passenger figures are at a record high for the first six months this year, with a growth of more than 5% compared to last year. Combined with our advertising contract with Sporveien in Oslo for all buses, trams, and the Oslo metro, JCDecaux will deliver very strong audiences to both national and local advertisers also through programmatic buying which is growing well.”





Key Figures for JCDecaux

2024 revenue: €3,935.3m – H1 2025 revenue: €1,868.3m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in more than 80 countries

1,091,811 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,894 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

12,026 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.9), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100

Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (629,737 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 157 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,848 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (83,472 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (736,310 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (178,010 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (89,526 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,490 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,689 advertising panels)



For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

Join us on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department: Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment