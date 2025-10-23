No KYC, 100x Leverage, Double Deposit Bonus and $100 Welcome Bonus – Maximize Your Crypto Futures Trading with BexBack





SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Bitcoin’s price recently fluctuating around $110,000, analysts predict a prolonged period of heightened volatility in the cryptocurrency market. In such unpredictable conditions, holding traditional spot positions may struggle to deliver quick profits. To capture the potential of these market fluctuations, experienced traders are increasingly turning to 100x leverage futures trading. In response, BexBack Exchange is enhancing its offerings with a set of exciting new features: a 100% deposit bonus , a $100 welcome bonus for new users, and 100x leverage crypto trading. This presents a remarkable opportunity for investors to maximize their potential returns in the ever-changing crypto landscape.

Advantages of 100x Leverage in Crypto Futures Trading

Boosted Profits : Control larger positions with a smaller amount of capital, capturing higher profits from market swings.



: Control larger positions with a smaller amount of capital, capturing higher profits from market swings. Low Entry Capital : Enter large trades with minimal investment, making it accessible to more traders.



: Enter large trades with minimal investment, making it accessible to more traders. Quick Profits from Market Movement : Leverage market volatility to profit from both rising and falling prices.



: Leverage market volatility to profit from both rising and falling prices. Efficient Use of Capital : Leverage your capital for higher investment returns and better portfolio management.



: Leverage your capital for higher investment returns and better portfolio management. Profit from Both Bull and Bear Markets: With 100x leverage, traders can take advantage of both upward and downward market trends.



What Is 100x Leverage and How Does It Work?

Simply put, 100x leverage allows traders to open positions much larger than their initial capital. For example:

Suppose Bitcoin is priced at $100,000 on a given day. You open a long contract with 1 BTC. With 100x leverage, the transaction size becomes equivalent to 100 BTC. If the price increases by $5,000, your profit would be calculated as:

(105,000 - 100,000) * 100 BTC / 100,000 = 5 BTC

A return of 500%.

Take Advantage of BexBack’s 100% Deposit Bonus

BexBack offers a 100% deposit bonus to further enhance your trading potential. For instance, if your initial deposit is 2 BTC, the bonus increases your funds to 4 BTC, boosting your return potential by up to 1000%.

Note: While leverage amplifies profits, it's important to remember that there are also risks, including the potential for liquidation.

How the 100% Deposit Bonus Works

BexBack’s 100% deposit bonus cannot be withdrawn directly. However, it can be used to increase your trading positions and potentially boost your profits. Additionally, during periods of high market volatility, the bonus serves as extra margin, providing a buffer to reduce the risk of liquidation.

Why Choose BexBack?

BexBack is a leading cryptocurrency derivatives platform offering up to 100x leverage on popular futures contracts like BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, and XRP. With operations in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Argentina, BexBack is licensed as a US MSB (Money Services Business) and trusted by over 500,000 traders worldwide.

Key Features of BexBack:

No KYC Required : Get started quickly without the need for complex identity verification.



: Get started quickly without the need for complex identity verification. 100% Deposit Bonus : Double your initial funds, doubling your potential profits.



: Double your initial funds, doubling your potential profits. High-Leverage Trading : Maximize capital efficiency with leverage up to 100x.



: Maximize capital efficiency with leverage up to 100x. Demo Account : Practice with 10 BTC in virtual funds to get familiar with the platform risk-free.



: Practice with 10 BTC in virtual funds to get familiar with the platform risk-free. Comprehensive Trading Options : Trade on both web and mobile platforms with fast and precise execution.



: Trade on both web and mobile platforms with fast and precise execution. Global Customer Support : 24/7 customer support available in multiple languages.



: 24/7 customer support available in multiple languages. Generous Affiliate Rewards : Earn up to 50% commission by promoting the platform.







If you missed the previous crypto bull run, this might be your chance. With BexBack’s 100x leverage, 100% deposit bonus, and $100 welcome bonus, you can profit from the current market surge. To qualify for the $100 bonus, simply deposit more than 0.01 BTC or 1,000 USDT, complete a trade (open and close a position) within one week, and you’ll receive your bonus（Can be used to offset trading losses.）.

Sign up for BexBack now , unlock your 100% deposit bonus, and start maximizing your crypto potential today.

Website: www.bexback.com

Contact: business@bexback.com

Contact:

Amanda

business@bexback.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4be6ca80-226b-4c11-946f-5d26f931e1ef

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c48fe0ba-5717-4f5f-ad7e-2417290a3aab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/656db0cd-4107-4bfd-86ea-ac73586f1501

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/321cbb91-8328-4926-8a92-c159c8a30fee